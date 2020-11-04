Free COVID-19 Testing at Palestine Civic Center

Open Mondays and Wednesdays in November

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

PALESTINE – If you’ve been worried about the cost of getting tested for COVID-19, fret no more. The Anderson County Emergency Management Office has set up a free testing site at the Palestine Civic Center.

“Starting Nov. 4, testing in Anderson County will be available each week at the Civic Center on Mondays from 9 am to 4 pm and Wednesdays from 10 am to 7 pm. This need will be reviewed each month for the next month until further notice,” according to Christina Crockett, with the Anderson County Emergency Management Office.

To get tested, register at www.gogettested.com. It takes about five minutes. There are no other requirements. Do not eat or drink anything for 15 minutes prior to getting swabbed. Results will be available in 48 to 96 hours. Positive results will receive a medical consultation from a provider.

