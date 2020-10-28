Sandies’ Rally Comes up Short

Grapeland Falls to Centerville, 34-38

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CENTERVILLE – The Grapeland Sandies were on the road last Friday as they traveled to Centerville to take on the Tigers in a District 11-2A DI matchup with a ton of playoff implications. The Sandies came into the game having suffered their first defeat of the district season the previous week against the Normangee Panthers.

The Tigers needed a last-second miracle against the Groveton Indians to maintain the pace in the district standings. Centerville had opened league play with a loss to Normangee so both the Sandies and Tigers came into the game with 2-1 district marks.

The Sandies hung tough throughout the game but fell behind by 20 before they came roaring back in the final minute of play to cut the lead to four. Unfortunately it was too little, too late as the Sandies ran out of time and fell to the Tigers, 34-38.

Cadarian Wiley

If you liked ground-and-pound football, Tiger Stadium was the place to be as both teams showcased their rushing attacks.

Grapeland opened the game with possession of the ball at their own 41-yard line. The combination of Keizion Ashford and Cadarian Wiley worked the inside and outside of the Tigers’ defense for more than half of the first quarter before Ashford found the end zone from 12 yards out. The two-point conversion was no good but the Sandies led 6-0 with 4:16 left in the first quarter.

Centerville’s first possession took up the rest of the period as Levodrick Phillips and Halston French moved the ball deep into Grapeland territory as the first quarter came to a close.

On the first play of the second quarter, Tiger QB Brant Roberts found wide-out Dillon Denman on 15-yard fade to tie the game at six. Phillips bulled his way across the goal line for two and with 11:53 left in the second quarter, Centerville led 8-6.

The Sandies answered right back. Starting deep in their own end of the field, Grapeland was aided by a pass interference call which helped bring the ball out to midfield. Ashford picked up three yards on first down and on second down, he found a crease in the Tigers’ defense and galloped down to the 10-yard line.

The next play from scrimmage saw Wiley blast his way into the end zone to give the Sandies a 12-8 lead at the 10:08 mark of the second quarter.

Centerville’s next possession saw more of the Tigers’ run game. Phillips ripped off a 32 yard gain on first down and after Ethan Fiori picked up five, Centerville went back to Phillips. He picked up two, three and nine yards before he capped off the drive with a 10-yard TD. Phillips also added the two-point conversion to make the score 16-12 with 6:12 remaining in the first half.

The Tigers’ lead didn’t last long. On the ensuing kickoff, Ashford fielded the ball at his own 25. He cut to his right, ran across the grain and then found a seam along the sideline as he took the ball 75 yards for a TD to put the Sandies back up 18-16.

Centerville had one last chance in the quarter, but a fumble at the four-yard line was picked up by the Sandies and Grapeland was able to run out the clock in the first half.

Keizion Ashford

The Tigers opened the second half with the ball and they went back to what was working for them. Centerville fed Phillips and French the ball as they moved from their own 27 down to the Grapeland two, where Phillips punched it in for his second TD of the night. He also added the two-point conversion to give the Tigers a 24-18 lead with 6:36 left in the third quarter.

The score remained that way until midway through the fourth quarter when Phillips scored his third TD of the game on a two-yard plunge with 5:40 left in the contest. Denman hauled in a Roberts’ pass for two which made the score 32-18.

After the Sandies turned the ball over on downs, a 32-yard TD run from French seemed to seal the deal but to their credit, Grapeland – now down by 20 – fought back.

A short kick and a short field gave the Sandies the opportunity they needed. Lekerian Smith took a handoff on first down, burst up the middle and found clear sailing to the end zone to make the score 38-26, after Ashford converted the try for two.

Everyone in the stadium knew it was coming, but the Sandies still managed to recover an onside kick. Riley Murchison moved under center and connected with Ashford to move the Sandies down to the Centerville 20. From there, Murchison connected with Smith on a quick hitter to the outside and Smith did the rest as he found the end zone from 20 yards out. Ashford added the two and all of a sudden, the Sandies were within striking distance at 34-38.

Another onside kick was coming, but this time Centerville recovered and held on to run the clock out and send the Sandies back to Grapeland with a 38-34 loss.

The loss knocks the Sandies into a third place tie with the Leon Cougars, both at 2-2 in district play. Grapeland will face Leon on Friday, Oct. 30 at Sandie Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm and tickets may be purchased at the GISD Administrative offices.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.