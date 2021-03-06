Return to the Diamond

Softball and Baseball are Underway

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – After getting robbed of nearly the entire season last year because of COVID-19, the girls and boys of the diamond are back.

In 2020, just as the seasons were starting to get going, the University Interscholastic League (UIL) shut down all athletic events and the students were sent home from the schools.

With a better understanding of the virus and the different factors it brings to the table, this season looks like it just might happen. The UIL allowed football and volleyball seasons to occur and now as basketball runs its course, it looks like we may finally see some action on the fields of dreams.

This week, the Latexo Lady Tigers hosted a tournament which featured teams such as the Slocum Lady Mustangs, the Crockett Lady Bulldogs and of course the host team.

District play in Class 3A softball began on Tuesday while Class 2A district play begins on March 9. For the boys, district play will also get underway on March 9.

