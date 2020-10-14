Week Seven Recap

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Week Seven didn’t offer any real surprises as the teams that were expected to win did exactly that. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 bug showed up in Elkhart and forced the Elks to cancel their game with the Diboll Lumberjacks.

In Grapeland, the Sandies took on longtime rival the Groveton Indians and after a shaky start, the three-headed monster of Keizion Ashford, BJ Lamb and Cadarian Wiley took over the game as Grapeland cruised to a 54-36 win.

Ashford was held in check offensively for most of the game but came up big on defense with a pick six at the end of the third quarter. After a Groveton TD, Lamb showcased his field vision on a kickoff return to put Grapeland up by 11 in the second quarter. Wiley took over the game early on and finished with 253 yards on 20 carries to go along with 3TDs.

Lovelady was at home on Friday and demolished the Colmesneil Bulldogs by a final of 56-0. The Lions scored early and often as Colmesneil had no answer for the Lovelady rushing attack.

Slade Murray, Lataviouce Easterling and Eric Anderson gashed the overmatched Bulldogs’ defense time and again to send the Lovelady fans home with a smile on their face.

In a District 9-3A DI matchup, the Crockett Bulldogs traveled up US Hwy. 287 to take on the Westwood Panthers. The game was marred by nearly 30 penalties, with the majority of them called on Crockett. The Bulldogs still managed to shake off a much improved Westwood team and hold on for the 46-36 win.

Crockett’s defense was tested by the Panthers all night but special teams play and turnovers killed Westwood’s chances for an upset.

In Palestine, the Wildcats dismantled the Chapel Hill Bulldogs as they doubled up on them 56-28. Palestine opened up a 21 point lead by the end of the first half as they moved to 2-1 in district play and 4-3 overall.

