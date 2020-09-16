Crockett Falls to Buffalo, 21-14

Bulldogs Now 1-2

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The Crockett Bulldogs welcomed the Buffalo Bison to Monte Jack Driskell Stadium last Friday for a non-district matchup. The Bulldogs came into the contest with a mark of 1-1 while the Bison were 2-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs were looking to bounce back from a tough loss to the Rusk Eagles the week before while the Bison were coming off of a hard-fought win over the Westwood Panthers.

It appeared in the early going as if Crockett had Buffalo’s number, but a big third quarter from Buffalo allowed the Bison to slip out of town with a 21-14 win.

The game was delayed by over an hour as the lights on the visitors’ side of the stadium went out. Once technicians got the power back on, Buffalo opened the game with possession of the ball at the Crockett 23.

A short running play and then a completion from Brett Hoffman to Richard Renteria-Avalos gave the Bison an initial first down out to the Buffalo 35. On the next play, Hoffman kept it and picked up good yardage which was aided by a personal foul on the Bulldogs, giving Buffalo a first-and-10 at the Crockett 41.

Following an incompletion, Hoffman picked up five down to the 35, but that was when the Bulldogs’ D stiffened. A running play to Eric Beshears lost a yard and set up a fourth and six. Unfortunately, Crockett jumped offsides and created a fourth-and-one. The Dawgs, however, rose up and threw Beshears for a loss on fourth down and took over at their own 35.

From there, Crockett began a drive of their own. After two plays went nowhere, Crockett QB Jadyn Collins connected with wide-out Randy Jones for 12 yards and a first down. Following the Dawgs’ first down, Crockett went to the ground as Keyshun Easterling, Demuntreon Bedford and Tywoin Delane powered Crockett down to the Buffalo 39.

Easterling picked up 11 on first down but lost two on the next play. On second and 12, however, Delane got it back and then some as he slipped through the Bison defense down to the 15. Following a timeout, Bedford moved the Crockett offense down to the nine.

Zandric Anderson came in at running back for Crockett. Anderson plowed his way down to the one to pick up the first down for the Bulldogs and on the next play, he bulled his way across the goal line to give Crockett the early lead. Antonio Cruz added the PAT and with 4:11 remaining in the first quarter, the Bulldogs led 7-0.

On the ensuing kickoff, Buffalo’s Ethan Williams set the Bison up with great field position as he returned the ball across the midfield stripe to the Crockett 45.

A running play on first down went nowhere and then AJ Wallace sacked Dawson for a 10-yard loss back to the Buffalo 45. On the next play, however, Hoffman connected with Jordan Rogers in the middle of the field. A Crockett defender slipped and that was all Rogers needed as he took it the rest of the way to the end zone to make the score 7-6 at the 2:44 mark of the first quarter.

Crockett’s next possession ended with a punt that pinned the Bison at their own 11 yard line. The Buffalo offense was unable to pick up any yards and was also forced into a punting situation. With Dawson back to punt, Wallace broke through the Buffalo line and blocked the kick. The Dawgs pounced on the loose ball and took possession at the Bison 15-yard line.

Bedford powered his way down to the two-yard line on two plays. Collins called his own number on the next play and burrowed his way across the goal line. Cruz knocked home the extra point and with 10:48 left in the quarter, Crockett now led 14-6.

The score remained that way until early in the third quarter. On the kickoff to begin the second half, the ball ricocheted off of Randy Jones and the Bison recovered at the Crockett 39.

Following a first down incompletion Dawson found Kyle Harrison on a swing pass and Harrison worked his way down to the Bulldogs’ 23. A sack by Crockett’s Chris Purvis-Torres pushed the ball back to the 28. An illegal motion call on the Bison pushed them back even further and set up a third-and 20 from the 33.

The next play saw the Bison call a screen pass to Renteria-Avalos and it caught the Bulldogs on a blitz. Renteria-Avalos kept his legs churning and managed to get down to the nine for a first down. Two plays later, Hoffman kept it from three yards out cut into the Crockett lead. On the try for two, Hoffman found Beshears in the corner of the end zone and with 8:49 left in the third, Buffalo had the score at 14.

Crockett’s next possession ended with a three-and-out as Buffalo took possession at their own 30. The Bison ran four straight QB keepers and when Hoffman connected with Rogers, Buffalo had the ball at the Crockett 24.

Three plays later, Hoffman connected with Kyle Harrison for six. The extra point was good and with 3:58 left in the third, Buffalo had seized the lead at 21-14.

Try as they might, the Bulldogs were unable to find the end zone again. Crockett made it down to the three-yard line but a fumble gave the ball back to Buffalo. The Bulldogs also had several shots in the final two minutes of play, but simply could not make the plays when they needed to as Buffalo held on for the 21-14 win.

The Bulldogs hit the road next week as they travel to Garrison for a game against the Garrison Bulldogs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

