Week 1 Recap

EAST TEXAS – After the threat of COVID-19 had been addressed and schools had implemented protocols to help prevent the spread of the virus, along came Hurricane Laura which threatened to push back the much anticipated 2020 football season in this part of East Texas.

After a few scheduling changes, the season finally got underway last Friday evening and several teams showed they may be in contention as October gives way to November. Others look like they may need some fine tuning along the way, but it was just week one.

Grapeland’s game against Shelbyville was moved to Grapeland as the Dragons’ stadium lost power because of the hurricane. The Sandies looked sharp at times in the contest, but the run defense needs a little work. Still, the Sandies walked away with a fairly easy 32-19 win.

In Crockett, the Bulldogs’ game was moved to Saturday because of the threat of severe weather. Maybe all of Crockett’s games should be played on Saturday because they looked sharp, both offensively and defensively as they blasted the Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs, 60-7.

The Lovelady Lions hit the road in week one as they traveled to Groveton in a rivalry game against the Indians. Groveton is always a tough place to play but the Lions acquitted themselves quite well. If not for giving up several big plays, the Lions had a real shot to walk out of Groveton with a win. As it was, they fell by a final score of 36-16.

The Elkhart Elks welcomed the Buffalo Bison to Jerry Ives Memorial Stadium last week. Buffalo took advantage of three Elkhart turnovers and returned two fumbles for touchdowns as they trounced the Elks by a final score 41-0.

The Palestine Wildcats were on the road in Van and just couldn’t keep up with the Vandals as they fell by a final score of 7-33.

The Westwood Panthers surprised several people last week as they dropped the Carlisle Indians by a score of 40-21. The Panthers racked up over 300 yards on the ground and had two backs over 100 yards. Westwood also managed to throw for over 100.

