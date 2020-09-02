Commissioners Convene Special Meeting

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – The Houston County Commissioners Court met in a special meeting on Monday, Sept. 1 to take care of few measures which failed to make the last regular meeting agenda, as well as to take care of a few housekeeping items.

Once Houston County Judge Jim Lovell called the meeting to order, the court moved into the actionable item portion of the court docket.

The first item of business concerned authorizing a lease purchase in the amount of $71,000 for the purchase of two patrol trucks for the Houston County Sheriff’s Department through Citizen’s National Bank and making the necessary budget amendments. With very little discussion, the measure was unanimously passed.

The next item addressed pertained to authorizing Precinct Three to purchase a 2020 Johns Deere 310 SL backhoe from Doggett Machinery for $98,000. With very little discussion, the measure was unanimously passed.

As the meeting continued, the court approved declaring a Precinct Three 2009 Johns Deere 310 SJ backhoe as surplus and authorizing its sale to Trinity County for $35,000.

In other matters brought before the court:

The commissioners received as information the resignation of Veteran Services Officer John McMillen.

The court approved a premises permit for Porter Springs Baptist Church to conduct a prayer rally on the Houston County Courthouse lawn on Sept. 10.

The court took action on applying for a grant for the TX DOT RAMP Grant for Houston County Airport maintenance for FY 2021.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.