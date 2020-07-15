Slap Leads to Four Misdemeanors and Two Felonies

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A dispute between a mother and daughter led to the mom sustaining a black eye and the daughter being taken to jail on six criminal offenses.

Raven Shaeyanna Hickman, 25 from Crockett, was arrested and booked into custody on four Class A misdemeanor charges and two felonies which stemmed from actions on Saturday, July 11.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Lt. Lonnie Lum, with the Crockett Police Department, was on patrol Saturday evening when he was dispatched to the 1100 block of Sycamore Street in reference to an assault.

Once he arrived at the scene Lt. Lum made contact with the victim who informed him that her daughter (Hickman) “… had gotten irate and slapped her in her right eye. I immediately could see swelling and redness in (her) eye.”

Lum was also informed Hickman had just left with her children and was going to Sunset Drive. When he arrived at the corner of Sunset and Lover’s Lane, Lum observed Officer Chelsea Stanford and Detective Leea Price speaking with Hickman.

When they had concluded their conversation, Lum placed Hickman under arrest for assault/family violence. After escorting Hickman to his patrol unit, Lum returned to where Price and Stanford were.

“I saw that Det. Price was talking with a black female who was holding a small child that was sweating profusely. Officer Price explained that they had just found the child unattended in the PT Cruiser driven by Raven. I also heard Officer Stanford on the radio requesting EMS to come check the child. Price told me that the vehicle was not running and the child was alone inside. The temperature outside at this particular time was approximately 97 degrees and extremely humid. I knew then that I would also be charging Raven with abandoning or endangering a child,” the affidavit reported.

As Lum prepared to transport Hickman to the Houston County Jail, he and Officer Brandon Pollock attempted to fasten Hickman’s safety belt. Hickman began to struggle against her restraints and attempted to exit the patrol unit.

The affidavit indicated Hickman began to kick at the officers and tried to bite Lum. After being tased, Lum was finally able to transport Hickman to the jail. When they arrived, Hickman had to be physically dragged from the vehicle and placed in a restraint chair.

Eventually, Hickman was restrained and booked into custody on the following charges: abandoning or endangering a child – second degree felony; assaulting a public servant – third degree felony; assault family violence – Class A misdemeanor; resisting arrest – Class A misdemeanor; terroristic threat against a public servant – Class A misdemeanor; and criminal mischief – Class A misdemeanor.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Hickman is currently being held at the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $42,000.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.