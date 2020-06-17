Fourth of July Boat Parade Coming Soon!

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – It may be hard to believe, but the Fourth of July is right around the corner. The fireworks are being prepped and the parades planned throughout the United States. It’s almost time to smell the aroma of barbecue and grilled hotdogs as we celebrate American independence.

One Fourth of July event that sometimes flies under the radar here in Houston County is the Annual Fourth of July Boat Parade.

This is the 24th year of the event and according to parade coordinator Charles Sutton, “Everyone who has anything that floats can enter. From a canoe to a boat – just decorate your water craft.”

The 2020 parade will take place on Saturday, July 4 at Houston County Lake and begins at 5 pm. There is a $5 entry fee to help offset the cost of the trophy and certificates. Among the many awards/prizes to be awarded are: the Best of Show Trophy; First Runner-Up Certificate; Most Patriotic Certificate; Most Original Certificate; Best Personal Watercraft Certificate; Best Spirited Crew Certificate; Best Towed Craft Certificate; and an Honorable Mention Certificate.

Registration for the parade opens at 10 am and goes until 4:30 pm on Thursday, July 4. Entrants can register by boat in Sutton Cove at the Statue of Liberty or by land in Lake Forest Estates at 152 Mize Drive at the lake. The land registration has a Grapeland address so use your GPS to help find it.

The parade lineup begins at 4:45 pm at the Statue of Liberty in Sutton Cove and the judging will take place before the parade beings at 5pm. Be there EARLY so you will be able to parade for the Judges!

There will also be a fireworks display off of Mize Island in front of Statue of Liberty shortly after at dark on Saturday evening.

For more information, please contact Charles Sutton at 713-539-8454, Monday through Friday. On weekends Sutton may be reached at 936-546-5756.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.