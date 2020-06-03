Home Sports LeMaire Signs with Hill College

LeMaire Signs with Hill College

By
Will Johnson
-
6
0

Special to The Messenger

LOVELADY – Lovelady Lady Lion Kaiden LeMaire inked her name to a National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the Hill College Rebels of the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference.

Kaiden was an all-around athlete for the Lady Lions as she made All-District teams in volleyball and softball.

Where she truly excelled, however, was on the basketball court. She was selected as First Team All-District all four years of high school and was also chosen to the All-Region Team as both a junior and a senior.

