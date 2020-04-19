Look at all These Rumors

Accusations Lead to Felony Arrest

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – In 1986, the Timex Social Club recorded a song entitled “Rumors.” The song was about how rumors affected people in their daily lives. In a case of life imitating (questionable) art, a Crockett woman faces two second degree felony charges after an allegation of drug use led to a violent outburst.

Brenda Joyce Houston, 59, was taken into custody and charged with one count of burglary, as well as one count of aggravated assault, following her actions on the afternoon of Thursday, April 9.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Crockett Police Officer Chelsea Stanford was dispatched to the 300 block of West Goliad Street last Thursday in reference to a disturbance.

“Upon my (Stanford’s) arrival, I observed Brenda Houston outside. Brenda was visibly upset; she was standing outside yelling and extremely irate,” the affidavit reported. “Brenda stated (her next-door-neighbor) began to start rumors that Brenda was a ‘crackhead.’ According to Brenda, this made her upset because she was trying to ‘get off that stuff.’”

The CPD officer also spoke with the next-door-neighbor who informed her Houston entered “… her home without warning or consent.”

The neighbor further told the officer she told Houston to leave her residence but she did not comply with the request.

“Brenda picked up (the neighbor’s) broom and began to swing it at (her). (She) stated Brenda yelled, ‘Say it again (expletive deleted), several times. (The neighbor) advised Brenda she was going to call the police, however, Brenda replied that she was not scared of the police,” the legal document stated.

Houston continued to swing the broom and struck the neighbor in the mouth, behind her hear and on the shoulder, as well as pulling her hair.

Stanford stated in the affidavit she observed visible blood flow from where the neighbor was struck by the broom.

“Brenda eventually threw the broom out the front door and picked up a pair of scissors. Brenda held the scissors over her head and taunted (her neighbor) to ‘say it again (expletive deleted). I’m going to stab you,” the affidavit stated.

The neighbor did not reply and Houston eventually left the residence. Houston was taken into custody and charged with burglary and aggravated assault, both second degree felonies.

According to Section 12.33 of the Texas Penal Code, “An individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree shall be punished by imprisonment in the institutional division for any term of not more than 20 years or less than two years. In addition to imprisonment, an individual adjudged guilty of a felony of the second degree may be punished by a fine not to exceed $10,000.”

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.