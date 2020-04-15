Ho. Co. Grand Jury Hands Down March Indictments

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County District Attorney (DA) Donna Kaspar and Assistant District Attorney (ADA) Roger L. White met with the Houston County Grand Jury on March 30 and after the prosecutors presented their evidence, the Grand Jury returned indictments against 15 individuals.

Among the returned indictments was one for Ronald Bloecher for indecency with a child by sexual contact. Bloecher, 60, was taken into custody in October of last year and charged with the crime following an incident where he was observed committing the molestation.

There were also three burglary indictments returned by the Grand Jury. Christopher Morris Baker was indicted for the burglary of a building in January of this year while Jordan Kyle Bradshaw was indicted in a separate incident for burglary of a building in October of last year. In addition, Christopher Walling was indicted for burglary of a habitation.

Three appeared to be the magic number as three other individuals were indicted for tampering with evidence. Xavier Keith Jackson was indicted on the charge for his actions in October of last year while Niyah Voohries Scruggs-Emanuel was indicted for an incident in March of 2019. In addition to a tampering with evidence indictment, Ricky Dwayne Harber was also indicted for theft in an amount greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000.

Surprisingly enough, there were only two drug-related indictment during the month of March. Trenton Devon Dickerson was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group two, less than one gram. Meanwhile, Brian Christopher Robbins was indicted for possession of a controlled substance, penalty group one, greater than one gram but less than four grams.

Other indictments included: Rachel Lyn Gasway for driving while intoxicated with a child; Brandy Michele Rea for criminal mischief in an amount greater than $2,500 but less than $30,000; Mason Alexander Shelton for debit card abuse and fraudulent use of identification information; Michael Dewayne Washington for theft with two prior convictions; Sonia Williams for failure to give information and render aid; and Cody Allen Willis for evading arrest or detention in a vehicle.

