Local Unemployment Numbers Reflect Economic Downturn

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Not that we need any more bad news, but the Workforce Solutions of Deep East Texas released unemployment data for March in the Deep East Texas Region on Friday, April 3.

The March numbers are a direct reflection on how the COVID-19 Disease has affected the local economy throughout the 12 county region. The 12 counties comprising the region are: Angelina; Houston; Jasper; Nacogdoches; Newton; Polk; Sabine; San Augustine; San Jacinto; Shelby; Trinity and Tyler.

In the Deep East Texas Region, for the week of March 1 through March 7, there were 242 new claimants. The week of March 8 through March 14 showed 281 new claimants.

As the Coronavirus began to spread throughout the region, the number of claimants increased significantly as 1,046 people filed for unemployment between March 15 and March 21. The next week saw even more claimants as 1,719 people filed for unemployment benefits.

The total of claimants for the month of March was 3,288. To give you an idea of how much COVID-19 has impacted the Deep East Texas Region, in January there were 512 claimants while February showed 709 new claimants.

The unemployment insurance claimant data indicated Angelina County had the most claimants with 801 or 24 percent of new claims. Nacogdoches County had the second most claimants with 561 or 17 percent of new claims. Jasper County had 469 new claims or 14 percent while Polk County had 435 claimants or 13 percent.

The remaining eight counties are as follows:

Tyler County with 212 claimants or six percent.

Houston County with 210 claimants or six percent.

San Jacinto with 169 claimants or five percent.

Newton County with 136 claimants or four percent.

Shelby County with 131 claimants or four percent.

Sabine County with 99 claimants or three percent.

San Augustine County with 59 claimants or two percent.

Trinity County with six new claimants or zero percent.

The two occupational fields in the Deep East Texas Region hardest hit by the economic downturn were the industry/trade/construction/utilities field with 788 new claimants in March or 24 percent. The food service industry was also hit hard with 773 new claimants or 24 percent.

Other occupational fields affected by the downturn caused primarily by the COVID-19 pandemic included:

Medical/Health/Dental with 362 claimants or 11 percent.

Office and Administrative Support with 341 claimants or 10 percent.

Management with 276 claimants or 8 percent.

Sales, Retail with 187 claimants or 6 percent.

Personal Services with 164 claimants or 5 percent.

Oilfield related with 132 claimants or 4 percent.

Transportation with 111 claimants or 3 percent.

Education with 74 claimants or 2 percent.

Other 48 claimants or 1 percent.

Child Care 32 claimants or 1 percent.

