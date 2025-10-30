Mission Tejas State Park Marks Grand Reopening After Major Upgrades

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – After three years of extensive upgrades, Mission Tejas State Park will reopen its gates Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., inviting visitors to explore new exhibits, improved facilities and the timeless beauty of one of East Texas’ most historic parks.

The celebration will spotlight the park’s restored infrastructure and a new display of historical artifacts donated by Stephen F. Austin State University. Visitors can stroll the forested trails, view the exhibits and learn how recent work has both preserved and refreshed the park’s natural and cultural treasures.

Lead Ranger Kirk LeBlanc said the reopening marks the end of a major renovation that modernized the park’s utilities while maintaining its rustic charm.

“We’ve been closed down for a while because we did a whole lot of new park improvements,” LeBlanc explained. “We have new water and electrical systems with 30- and 50-amp service at our 15 campsites, and the roadways have been completely repaved. It’s all going to make a big difference for our visitors.”

Among the most striking new additions is a historic dugout canoe, or pirogue, crafted from a single cypress log around 1858 and donated by Stephen F. Austin’s forestry department. The artifact once stood on display at the university and now has a new home at Mission Tejas, where alumni and visitors alike can see it in context with the region’s early history.

“They didn’t have room for it at the university,” LeBlanc said, “so they donated it to us, since we’re the closest state park to Stephen F. Austin. We’re proud to preserve it here for everyone to enjoy.”

The park’s upgrades were part of a coordinated effort by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Department of Transportation, which replaced aging infrastructure and improved the camping and day-use experience.

“We had very old water lines that leaked all the time,” LeBlanc added. “Getting a new water system in was one of our main goals—it really improves the camping experience.”

Mission Tejas sits on 660 acres of pine and hardwood forest along the historic El Camino Real de los Tejas trail. The park’s ten miles of hiking paths wind past sites that date back to 1690, when Spanish missionaries first established the area’s namesake mission. Visitors can walk portions of the old trail once traveled from Nacogdoches toward San Antonio and beyond.

The park also features a preserved frontier log home, built in 1828 and relocated from near Crockett.

“Travelers once stopped there for the night and were fed by the family,” LeBlanc said. “It’s one of the favorite features for people who come out to learn about early Texas life.”

Even as it steps into a new era, Mission Tejas remains a tranquil, family-friendly destination—known for its towering 100-foot pines, peaceful campsites and sense of stepping back in time.

LeBlanc hopes both longtime visitors and first-timers will join the celebration.

“We hope everybody can come out November 8 and see what’s new,” he said. “We’re excited to welcome folks back.”

The grand reopening will be held Saturday, Nov. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Mission Tejas State Park, 19343 State Highway 21 E, Grapeland, Texas 75844.



For more information, contact Park Superintendent Josh Diamond at 936-204-6390.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]