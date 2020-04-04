Killough Takes the Reigns of Houston County Law Enforcement

There’s a New Sheriff in Town

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Last Tuesday, March 31, the nearly 20-year tenure of Houston County Sheriff Darrell Bobbitt came to a close with his retirement. Prior to riding off into the sunset, Sheriff Bobbitt named his Chief Deputy – Justin Killough – to serve as sheriff until the Nov. 3 election.

On Friday, April 3 Sheriff Killough took a few moments to discuss his new position as well as his background in law enforcement.

“I started out in 1994 when I went through the Navarro College Police Academy,” Houston County’s newest sheriff said. “I started out with the Caney City Police Department then went to the Kerens Police Department. My wife and I got married and we moved to this area in 1997 where I began with the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. I’ve been here ever since.”

He said he also served as a dual-commissioned officer with the Grapeland Police Department when the state of Texas first allowed the program.

“That was when a bunch of (military) reservists were called up and there was a shortage of police officers. I worked in Grapeland part-time while I worked at the sheriff’s office full-time,” Killough said.

Asked what led him into the field of law enforcement, the sheriff said he was always drawn towards public service and began working for the Texas Department of Corrections (now the Texas Department of Criminal Justice) shortly after high school.

“I have deep ties to that. My grandfather had told me stories about when he was a child and he was carried to school in Weldon by prison inmates on a wagon. My great-grandfather worked at the old Eastham (prison unit) so I guess I’ve always had a type of connection there,” he said.

A graduate of Cayuga High School, Killough said when he worked for the prison system it was at the Tennessee Colony units.

Questioned about his reaction to being selected as sheriff, Killough said, “It was a humbling experience. I never really had any aspirations to be sheriff. I only really had aspirations to serve the community in this capacity. Every time I was promoted, I was honored to be in that position under Sheriff Bobbitt. Once I became Chief Deputy, I always knew there was a chance of becoming sheriff – the next man type of thing – but still, I was quite honored to be selected as sheriff. I plan on dedicating these next eight months to serving the citizens of Houston County as best as I can,” he said.

Killough said he began his tenure with the HCSO under Sheriff Jimbo Raines who “… actually came by to visit and congratulate me. When Sheriff Bobbitt took over in 2001, he kept me on. It has been an honor and a privilege for me to work for him ever since.”

As the discussion continued, the sheriff was asked what his predecessor did that impacted him most.

“The most impactful thing I learned from Sheriff Bobbitt was to have integrity. To the people of Houston County, I want them to know I will carry on the tradition of integrity that he served with and that I have always tried to live up to. I will continue that standard during the next eight months. It will be honor to serve the people of Houston County as their sheriff,” Killough said.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.