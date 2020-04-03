Surrounded by her joy, her family, Joann Steadman, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, the 29th day of March 2020. Born on the 8th day of April 1933, to James and Dell McIver, she lived all her life in Anderson County and attended Elkhart schools before marrying the love of her life, Harold, in December of 1948. He preceded her in death in 2003.

She attended Nixon Business College and began working at Elkhart State Bank, where she enjoyed assisting her customers for 36 years. She loved her co-workers and still spoke fondly of her “ladies at the bank”. She was always grateful for Mr. Parker giving her the opportunity of such a rewarding career.

She was a faithful servant at Tabernacle Baptist Church, serving on countless committees, teacher, treasurer, wherever or whatever the need. She loved her church family. She also served as treasurer for Myrtle Springs Cemetery Board for many years.

Joann’s life was an example of Ephesians 4:32, “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another just as God also forgave you in Christ”. She saw the best in people and spoke the best of people. She was kind, generous, loving, and selfless and an extremely hard worker.

Joann loved to cook and if you were one of the many who sat at her table, you knew she was an excellent “blue ribbon” cook.

Left to love her and cherish her memory are her children, Ronny (Dru) Steadman and Susan (Jim) Rowe; her grandchildren, Rhonda (Clay) Cooper and Jaci Jordan; Ryan (Shawna) and Maddie Steadman; Robyn (Landon) and Laynee, Londyn, Layken Holland; brother, Bob (JoeAnn) McIver and special nieces Sonya and Kathy.

Due to current concerns surrounding the health of our community, the family celebrated Joann’s life with a private graveside service on Tuesday, the 31st day of March 2020 at Myrtle Springs Cemetery. Bro. Charles Pyle officiated, and Bro. Dennis Ivey offered songs of comfort.

Special thanks to Dr. Gorby and TruCare staff for the excellent care given to our mom.

Funeral services for Joann Steadman were in care of Rhone Funeral Home, 3900 S. State Highway 19, Palestine, Texas. To leave online condolences, visit www.rhonefuneralhome.com.