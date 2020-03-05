CASA of the Pines Host Chamber’s  Mid-Morning Coffee

By Jordan Bridges

CROCKETT – Crockett Area Chamber of Commerce Mid-Morning Coffee was hosted by CASA of the Pine at the Turner Building suite #200, their local office on Thursday, February 20. It was a morning filled with networking, breakfast treats and coffee.

The event allowed for chamber members to speak about local news within their own businesses and local events taking place. Starting with CASA, an organization created to train community volunteers to advocate on behalf of abused and neglected children, to present their upcoming Superhero Race. This event was designed to raise awareness and funds for the fight against child abuse.

CASA Courtesy Photo

Awards will be presented to the overall male and female winners and the top three finishers in each age division.

“We’re also doing a Spirit award this year,” Natalie Thornton, Executive Director of CASA of the Pines said. “It’s a great team building activity if you staff that you want to participate together in matching outfits or costumes.” Thornton continued.

The Superhero Race will be held April 4th at 2639 County Road 4600, Kennard, TX 75847. The race has three races (13.1 Solo or Two-Person Relay, 5K & Kid’s Fun Run) that will be starting at 8:00 a.m., 8:15 a.m., and 9:00 a.m. The event will also feature family friendly activities and Child Abuse Awareness Month activities.

Fees are listed below:

Standard Registration

March 1st through April 4th

5k: $35; 13.1 Individual: $120; 13.1 Relay: $60 per team member; Fun Run: $25

If registering the morning of the race – add $5 to the above standard registration.

A $10 discount is available for 5k and 13.1 races if you purchase a brunch ticket retailing at $30 a person.

For more information please visit: casapinessuperherorun.com

Also at the mid-morning guest speaker Riley Beaver, Houston County Fair Ambassador, made an announcement,” Most of you know the upcoming Houston County Fair from Tuesday, Mar. 31to Friday, Apr. 3 this year. All of us are excited since we’ve been working hard on our projects from six months to an entire year.”

“We strongly encourage you to come out and support the youth who will be exhibiting their projects throughout the week. We would love the extra support friends around after all of our hard work,” Riley said.

Other updates included news from Davy Crockett Drug, who is now offering delivery services to the Grapeland area for clients who are unable to travel into town for their prescriptions.

Crockett Mayor Ianthia Fisher also spoke about the upcoming Census count and the importance of receiving an accurate count.

Jordan Bridges may be contacted via email at jbridges@messenger-news.com