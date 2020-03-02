Water Tower Renovations Continue

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – You may have wondered what is going on with the water towers in Crockett. Well, the water towers are getting a facelift and some badly needed renovations thanks to a USDA-backed loan made available to the city of Crockett.

According to Crockett City Administrator John Angerstein, “This is being done in conjunction with building our new water storage tank on College Hill on North Forrest. That is probably the biggest part of this project, along with refurbishing the water towers and replacing all the water meters in town with all new radio-read meters.”

Angerstein said the project totals approximately $4 million, with all three matters combined.

Concerning the water towers, the city administrator said work crews only lacked a Crockett Bulldog logo on the southwest tower (near Crockett ISD) before it was completed.

“The east tower, we probably have about three weeks left on that, according to the last update I received. What they do is go in there and clean up the welds, any rust – they replace all that – weld everything up tight, sandblast everything, prime and paint it to give it a new life,” he said.

The city administrator explained they had taken one tower at a time out of service and should be completely finished with the project by sometime in late March.

“It’s supposed to be done every 15 to 20 years and we’re at 21 years now since the last time it was done,” Angerstein said.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.