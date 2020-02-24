By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS – Early voting continues this week in the lead up to the March 3 primary. The early voting period began on Tuesday, Feb. 18 and runs until Friday Feb. 28.

Early voters may vote at the Houston County Courthouse between the hours of 8 am and 4:30 pm, Monday through Saturday.

In addition, two late established branch locations were added by the Commissioners Court for Thursday, Feb. 27 and Friday, Feb. 28. One is located in Grapeland, while the other is in Lovelady.

The Grapeland early voting polling location is at the First United Methodist Church, located at 3913 US Hwy. 287 N in Grapeland. The other early voting location is in Lovelady at the Lovelady Community Center at 124 E. Cox in Lovelady. Both locations will be open from 8 am until 4:30 pm.

So far, through Wednesday, Feb. 19, 522 early votes have been cast. Monday saw 21 Democrats vote in the primary while 207 Republicans voted. On Tuesday, 14 Democrats cast their ballots while 136 Republicans voted. On Wednesday, 12 Democrats voted while 131 Republicans voted.

The primary election will be held on March 3, from 7 am until 7 pm. On that day, you must vote in the precinct in which you are registered.

Will Johnson