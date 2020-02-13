Grapeland ISD Teacher/Coach Arrested

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – A Grapeland Elementary P.E. Coach has been arrested on a charge of having an improper relationship with a student and another charge of sexual assault.

Kaylee Carrol Parker, 24, was taken into custody on Feb. 12 by officers with the Grapeland Police Department and booked into custody on the two felony counts.

A statement from Grapeland Independent School District Superintendent Don Jackson GISD indicated on Feb. 11 administrators were made “… aware of allegations that an employee (Parker) had engaged in inappropriate conduct with a student or minor.”

“The employee resigned from Grapeland ISD on Feb. 12, and law enforcement has taken over the investigation,” Jackson stated.

“At this time,” the superintendent’s statement continued, “the District has no reason to believe that any students or minors may have been involved other than those individuals who have already been identified and notified by the District. Grapeland ISD takes every allegation of inappropriate communication or conduct with students or minors extremely seriously.”

Jackson further stressed all allegations are immediately investigated and appropriately addressed.

“As always, if you believe your child or student has been involved in any type of inappropriate communication or conduct with any Grapeland ISD employee, we ask that you notify a campus or District administrator immediately. We thank the Grapeland ISD community for your continued vigilance and assistance in helping us keep our children and students safe,” he added.

Parker’s total bond was set at $20,000. It was posted and she was released, pending further legal proceedings.

