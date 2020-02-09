Mary Allen College Founder’s Day Slated for Feb. 15

Truman Lamb Featured as Guest Speaker

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – The 3rd Annual Mary Allen College Founder’s Day will be held next Saturday, Feb. 15 beginning at 11 am. Hosted by the Mary Allen Museum of African American Art and History, the event will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Crockett, located at 715 E. Goliad St.

According to Mary Allen Museum President Dr. Thelma J. Douglass, “This is going to be an excellent program where we will be capturing the history from the past. The program will begin with Pastor Tim Oleksy who will be providing information and a greeting from the Presbyterian Church. In addition to that, we will have another person who is well-known for capturing the history of Mary Allen College and that’s Pastor Jim Tom Ainsworth.”

Dr. Douglass said she was pleased to say this year’s guest speaker will be Anderson County Extension Agent Truman Lamb.

“Truman Lamb is from Kennard. He is the County Extension Agent for Agriculture and Natural Resources for Anderson County. He is one of our guest speakers,” she said.

Another guest speaker will be Port Colter, a former Mary Allen College student.

“He will be interviewed by our Mistress of Ceremonies, Ms. Roberta Mason. She will interview Mr. Colter about his perspective when he was a student during the years he attended Mary Allen College,” she said.

Other guests will include praise dancers from St. Luke’s Baptist Church, city of Crockett Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, Houston County Attorney Daphne Session, Pastor David Beaulieu, Community Liaison Hilliard McKnight and Program Chair Dr. Loria Givens Miles.

“We are also honored to have renowned artist Viktor Le, who will be presenting his program on molasses,” Douglass said.

The program will be followed by a reception with refreshments provided by Regina Tillis, with Chuck Wagon, and Joni Clonts, with the Moosehead Café.

“We would like to emphasize this is a historical event where we are capturing the history of Mary Allen College which is apropos to Black History Month. We are providing this information so that students from high school and college, along with various areas of the Houston County community, may come and learn a little bit more about the great history of our county – and in particular, Crockett. It’s an opportunity for people to come and gain a little more insight during Black History Month.”

For more information please email maryallenmuseum2018@gmail.com.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.