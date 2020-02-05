Lady Lions Corral Lady Mustangs, 54-12

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

LOVELADY – The Lovelady Lady Lions welcomed the Slocum Lady Mustangs to the Lions’ Den on Friday night for a District 20-2A contest.

The Lady Lions are looking to move up in the playoff seeding and hope to overtake the Leon Lady Cougars for the third seed out of the district.

Meanwhile, the Lady Mustangs are in a rebuilding year and they’re season has not gone as well as they hoped for.

The 2019-2020 season didn’t get any better for Slocum on the final day of January as the Lady Lions devoured the Lady Mustangs by a final score of 54-12.

The game started out ugly for Slocum as Lovelady held them scoreless in the first eight minutes of play. On the other hand, the Lady Lions dropped in 11 points and never let the Lady Mustangs get into the flow of the game.

Kaiden LeMaire paced Lovelady with six points in the period while Rajanae Polhamus had three and Kameron Negrete added two.

The second quarter wasn’t much better for Slocum as the Lady Mustangs only scored three points, all from Jolie Bowman.

LeMaire continued to lead the Lady Lions as she added another six to her total while Polhamus dropped in three. Baylee Granberry put in a two from inside to help the Lady Lions take a 22-3 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, the Lady Lions put the game away as LeMaire poured in eight points. She was joined by Polhamus with five and Granberry with two as Lovelady pushed the lead out to 37-5 after three periods of play.

Slocum third quarter scoring came from Brooke Sims with two points.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Lions let up on defense to a degree and the Lady Mustangs managed to more than double their point production from the first three quarters. Sims connected on a three-pointer while Bella McNeill and Abby Taylor both scored two.

While Lovelady eased up on the defensive end of the court, the Lady Lions offense kept on rolling. LeMaire netted six more while Polhamus added five. Granberry knocked in four and Shyanne Pipkin chipped in a basket as Lovelady rolled to a 54-12 win.

On the game, Slocum was led in scoring by Brooke Sims with five. Jolie Bowman had three while both Bella McNeill and Abby Taylor added two apiece.

The Lady Lions were led by Kaiden LeMaire with a game-high 26 points. Rajanae Polhamus was also in double figures with 16. Baylee Granberry went for eight while Kameron Negrete and Shyanne Pipkin scored two apiece to close out the Lovelady point production.

Lovelady was back in action on Tuesday, Feb. 4 as they traveled to Groveton to take on the Lady Indians. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Slocum had a bye on Tuesday but will return to action on Friday, Feb. 7 as they host the Groveton Lady Indians.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.