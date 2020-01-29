Sandies Slam Indians, 90-47

Grapeland Moves to #2 in TABC Poll

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – With a record of 25-1, the Grapeland Sandies are turning a lot of heads. Their latest victims on the 2019-2020 season were the Groveton Indians whose heads are probably still spinning from the 90-47 beat-down administered by the Sandies last Friday night. And, it could have been a lot worse.

Grapeland came out of the locker room firing on all cylinders as they raced out to a 35-10 lead after the first period of play. Whether it was a three-pointer, a two or a free throw, it seemed if the Sandies put the ball in the air, it found the bottom of the net.

Austin Driskell keyed the offensive tidal wave with 13 first quarter points. Riley Murchison dropped in seven while Cadarian Wiley had six. BJ Lamb added four, Keizion Ashford converted an old-fashioned three-point play and Dameion Smith knocked down a pair of free throws to put Grapeland up by 25.

The Indians were paced by Cole Dewitt with six while Cade Steubing and Malachi Stewart chipped in two apiece to account for Groveton’s first quarter scoring.

The Sandies kept up their torrid pace in the second quarter as Driskell and Wiley both put in five. Ashford and Murchison had four apiece while Lekerian Smith made one of two from the line to help Grapeland take a 54-24 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Riley Murchison

DeWitt worked his way inside for six while Stewart and Davuarrio Horace had four apiece for the Indians.

Following the break, the Sandies continued to blitz the Indians both on offense and defense as they opened up a 43-point lead. Lamb knocked in seven while both Driskell and Murchison dropped in six each. Ashford put in four, Wiley slammed home two and D. Smith chipped in a free throw to help Grapeland take an 80-37 after three.

Horace poured in eight for the Indians in the third while DeWitt added five to his total.

Grapeland throttled back in the fourth quarter as D. Smith netted six while L. Smith had four to help the Sandies pick up the 90-47 win over the Indians.

On the game, the Indians were led by Cole DeWitt with 23 points and Davuarrio Horace with 13. Malachi Stewart had six, Cade Steubing added three and Braxton Terry put in a basket to close out Groveton’s point production.

Grapeland was led by five players in double figures. Austin Driskell paced the Sandies with 24 points while Cadarian Wiley pounded in 13 and had eight rebounds. Riley Murchison netted 177 while Keizion Ashford and BJ Lamb both had 11.

Lamb also recorded 10 assists and 10 steals to go along with 11 points for a triple-double.

Dameion Smith powered in nine points and pulled down 12 boards while Lekerian Smith added five to close out the Grapeland scoring.

Grapeland was back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 28 as they hosted the Latexo Tigers. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

