Sandiettes Thump Lady Cougars, 56-30

District Showdown with #16 Centerville Looms

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

JEWETT – The weather caused a change in the Grapeland Sandiettes’ schedule as their Friday night game against the Leon Lady Cougars was pushed back to Saturday afternoon, Jan. 11.

The change in days, however, didn’t seem to bother the surging Sandiettes as they rolled to a 56-30 win over the Lady Cougars.

Grapeland came into the game ranked #7 in the latest TABC poll with a record of 20-5 while Leon was unranked but also undefeated so far in District 20-2A competition.

As the game got underway, the Sandiettes inside-outside game gave the Lady Cougars fits. Teira Jones worked inside for eight points in the opening eight minutes while Jessie Payne knocked down seven from the perimeter. KeKe Harris drained a pair of threes while Kenya Woods also knocked down a shot from behind the arc to help Grapeland to a 24-6 lead after the first quarter.

While the Grapeland offense was heating up, the Sandiettes defensive pressure limited the Lady Cougars to only six first quarter points, all from Allee Pervis.

The second quarter saw the Sandiettes struggle from the field as they only dropped in eight points on four from Woods and two apiece from Jones along with Aeriannia Granderson.

Fortunately for Grapeland, Leon also continued to struggle from the field as the Lady Cougars only posted seven points in the second quarter. Sarah Grace Merry led the Lady Cougars with four points in the period while Maddie Thomas hit a three-pointer to end the half with Grapeland ahead by a score of 32-13.

After the break, the Sandiettes offense got back on track as they pulled away to lead by 25 at the end of the third quarter. Granderson had five while Payne added four. Jones had three, Harris and Tatiyana Bowie both had two while JaMiyah Bowie made one of two from the line to help Grapeland lead 49-24 with eight minutes left to play.

Merry led the way for Leon in the third with eight points while Pervis chipped in three for the Lady Cougars.

Up by 25, the Sandiettes began to milk the clock while still playing stellar defense. Woods paced the Sandiettes with five in the final period of play while Payne contributed two as Grapeland cruised to a 56-30 win.

On the game, Leon was led in scoring by Sarah Grace Merry with 13 points and Allee Pervis with nine. Maddie Thomas knocked down a pair of threes while Kassidy Cravey had a basket to close out the Lady Cougars scoring.

The Sandiettes were led in scoring by Teira Jones and Jessie Payne who both had 13 points. Kenya Woods was also in double figures with 12 while KeKe Harris had eight and Aeriannia Granderson went for seven. In addition, Tatiyana Bowie had two and JaMiyah Bowie chipped in one.

The Sandiettes were back in action on Tuesday, Jan. 14 as they hosted the Centerville Lady Tigers In a game for first place in the District 20-2A standings. As of press time, however, the score was unavailable.

