Sandiettes Cage Lady Tigers, 91-21

Grapeland Moves to 3-0 in District 20-2A

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – Prior to Friday night’s game against the Latexo Lady Tigers, the Grapeland Sandiettes hadn’t lost a district game since January of 2017 and following a 91-21 win over the Lady Tigers, the Sandiettes’ district-winning streak of 25 moved to 26.

Following the opening tip, the game was never in doubt. Grapeland dominated on both ends of the court as every player on the Sandiettes’ roster scored at least three.

The Lady Tigers struggled from the field as the only points Latexo could muster came on a three-pointer from Madison Catoe and a two from Katie Goolsby.

The Sandiettes, meanwhile, also struggled from the field but a dominant performance on the boards allowed Grapeland to open up a 29-5 lead after the first eight minutes of play.

Jessie Payne led the way for Grapeland with 10 first quarter points while Kenya Woods had eight. KeKe Harris added five, Aeriannia Granderson had four and Teira Jones had three. Tatiyana Bowie also got in on the scoring as she converted one of two from the line.

It didn’t get much better for Latexo in the second quarter as Maggie Gibbins was the only Lady Tiger to score – with two points.

Teira Jones

Jones was unstoppable inside during the second period as she torched the Lady Tigers for 11. Harris added eight while three other Sandiettes – Christi Shepherd, Mary Jane Watson and Tori Woodford – all had two as Grapeland took a 53-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.

Following the break, Latexo continued to struggle on offense but did manage to more than double its first half output with eight points in the third quarter as Gibbins had five and Catoe hit a three.

With a 46 point lead to open the second half, the Sandiettes were able to give several reserve players some quality minutes as seven players scored in the third. Jones paced Grapeland with six while both Payne and Woodford hit from behind the arc. T. Bowie, JaMIyah Bowie, Shepherd and Woods all had two apiece to help boost the Sandiettes’ lead to 73-15 lead after three quarters.

The fourth quarter saw Gibbins drain a pair of threes for Latexo to close out the Lady Tigers’ point production.

Shepherd led the way for Grapeland in the fourth with six points as both J. Bowie and Watson netted four. In addition, both Granderson and Woodford chipped in a basket as the Sandiettes rolled to a 91-21 win.

On the game, the Lady Tigers were led in scoring by Maggie Gibbins with 13 points and Madison Catoe with six. Katie Goolsby chipped in the other two for Latexo.

The Sandiettes were led by five players in double-figures. Teira Jones led the way with a game-high 20 points. Jessie Payne poured in 13 while KeKe Harris dropped in 12. Christi Shepherd along with Kenya Woods had 10 apiece. Tori Woodford went for seven while three other Sandiettes – JaMiyah Bowie, Aeriannia Granderson and Mary Jane Watson – had six. Tatiyana Bowie also had three to close out the Grapeland scoring.

The Sandiettes were back in action on Tuesday, Jan.7 as they took on the Alto Lady Yellow Jackets in a non-district contest. As of press time, however, the final score was unavailable.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.