FM 227 Closed for 4 Months

Completion Expected in May

By Will Johnson

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – You may have seen the sign near the intersection of US Hwy 287 and FM 227 E. It states, “FM 227 to close Jan. – Apr. Bridgework begins Jan. 13th.”

According to a press release from TXDOT, “Crews have placed message boards on FM 227 E. at San Pedro Creek alerting motorists of new construction”

The contractor for the $1.4 million construction project is A.L. Helmcamp Construction, Inc., from Buffalo. The scope of the company’s endeavor will be to remove and replace the San Pedro Creek Bridge near Refuge Cemetery Road.

Rhonda Oaks, the Lufkin District Public Information Officer for TXDOT said. “It was in the program for bridge replacements at TXDOT. We do bridge inspections every two years on all of our on and off system bridges. Evidently, this one was warranted to be replaced.”

She added, “We really want the public to stay alert to this closure and pay attention to the signage. We have signs up on the surrounding roadways in that area warning motorists of the closure. Slow down and never drive around the TXDOT barricades. We want people to be safe as they travel through that area.”

In addition, the media statement further cautioned motorists to choose alternate routes during the closure, stay alert and obey all traffic control in place.

Detour signs have been or soon will be placed in various locations on FM 227, FM 2423, FM 2022 N., as well as in Grapeland, alerting the public about the closure. Work is expected to be completed by May, weather permitting.

Will Johnson may be contacted via e-mail at wjohnson@messenger-news.com.