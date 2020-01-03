A Cowboy’s Christmas Prayer…

HORACE MCQUEEN: Cowboy’s Christmas Prayer

By Horace McQueen

This was written many years ago by cowboy poet and author S. Omar Barker. At this Christmas season, it seems appropriate to offer it again.

I ain’t much good at praying, and you may not know me Lord—for I ain’t much seen in churches, where they preach Thy Holy Word. But you may have observed me out here on the lonely plains, a-looking after cattle, feelin’ thankful when it rains.

Admirin’ Thy great handiwork, and the miracle of the grass. Aware of Thy Kind Spirit, in the way it comes to pass. That hired men on horseback and the livestock that we tend, can look up at the stars at night and know we’ve got a Friend.

So, here’s old Christmas coming on, remindin’ us again of Him whose coming brought good will into the hearts of men. A cowboy ain’t a preacher, Lord, but if You’ll hear my prayer, I’ll ask as good as we have got for all men everywhere.

Don’t let no hearts be bitter, Lord. Don’t let no child be cold. Make easy the beds for them that’s weak and old. Let kindness bless the trail we ride, no matter what we are after. And sorter keep us on Your side, in tears as well as laughter.

I’ve seen old cows a-starvin’ and it ain’t no happy sight. Please don’t leave no one hungry, Lord, on Thy Good Christmas Night — no man, no child, no woman and no critter on four feet. I’ll do my doggone best to help you find ‘em chuck to eat.

I’m just a sinful cowpoke, Lord — ain’t got no business prayin’. But still I hope You will ketch a word or two of what I am sayin’: We speak of Merry Christmas, Lord — I reckon You will agree —

There ain’t no Merry Christmas for nobody that ain’t free! So one thing more I ask You, Lord, just help us what You can, to save some seeds of Freedom for the Future Sons of Man!

Have a great Christmas — and remember the reason for the Season! (I read this prayer for 36-years on my Farm and Ranch television shows — and we sent thousands of copies to viewers over the years.) Horace@valornet.com