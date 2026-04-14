Stuck in the Middle…Alone…

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

Editor’s note: Greg’s Corner is an award-winning editorial (opinion) section where Messenger Reporter Greg Ritchie shares odds and ends from the job and unusual or interesting facts from across the world and across time.

MESSENGER OFFICE – I could never be a modern liberal. My mind is just too practical, too literal. I don’t even know how to talk with someone who thinks boys actually become girls just because they really, really want it to be true. Never mind biology, never mind what we all know is true — you are a pagan and a bigot if you refuse to call him her.

Politics is no place for emotions and when emotions rule the day, the country suffers. When people are nominated to high positions based on race or sex, when people who can’t define fascism call people fascists — when those who have never seen communism in action wear a Fidel Castro t-shirt — I have to just shake my head and walk away.

But there was no good in hating them, they were just a product of being stuck in the same little group, with the same people, the same ideas, no one ever questioning or thinking beyond the propaganda. I always admired people like Charlie Kirk who were willing to wade right into the middle of them and force them to rationalize their arguments. It forced some of them to re-think their positions, and a good many began to realize they were actually conservatives, but just didn’t know it.

I was aways proud, and yes, maybe a little smug about being on the conservative side. At least I can explain and justify my thoughts and beliefs, I told myself. At least I can let you say your piece and give some concrete, rational explanations as to why I disagree. This is what freedom of speech means: we don’t have to agree, and that forces us to all listen to each other and find some good in each other, maybe find some common ground.

I have to admit I have seen a pretty dramatic break in conservatives over the last couple of years. The far right now has its own group of radical thinkers, swimming in their own propaganda, drugged by small ideas in small groups. They tolerate no ideas other than their own and — just like liberals — attack you personally if you dare to disagree.

Recently online a small group of those conservatives decided the real enemy was, well, little ole me. One said it was my fault there were no prosecutions in the case of CEIDC, because it had all gone over my head. Gosh, if only I were clever enough to understand the allegations and been able to write about it.

I have tried for several years to keep the conversation about the facts, but driven by their emotions, they attacked the messenger, a.k.a. yours truly. It’s one thing to hang out and make wild accusations, yet another to provide evidence and be willing to print it in a newspaper which someone may read in a library 100 years from now.

I laugh at it, but this new attitude among conservatives is every bit as dangerous to our country as liberals thinking with their hearts and not their minds. One commenter just screamed and cursed at me, told me I obviously hate America. Another frequent commenter, well, just gets angrier and angrier, the posts becoming a little more unhinged as afternoon rolls into evening.

I welcome criticism and debate — it’s part of this job and Lord knows I make my share of mistakes. People write or call from time to time: we got a name or a fact wrong, we missed a story, we didn’t include some aspect of a feature, etc. You may have seen me own up to those things and correct them as quickly as possible. I don’t take those mistakes personally — I am one little guy writing more each week than most people write in a lifetime. It’s a tough job sometimes, it can be awfully lonely, but I don’t whine about it. In a world where most counties have no local news at all, it’s a privilege to do this job and do my best, knowing it will never be good enough and accepting that.

I am proud of the work our little newspaper has done over the last several years. We have tackled some tough news, taken on some big topics and institutions, been threatened and sued, been attacked by both sides, accused of favoring one side or the other. This new attitude is disappointing, where daring to disagree or make a different point earns you screams and curses.

Shame on those people.

We can do better.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]