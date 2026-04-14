Houston County Constable Turns Himself In On Official Oppression Charge

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY — Houston County Precinct 1 Constable Morris Luker turned himself in to law enforcement March 26 in Leon County on a charge of official oppression.

Luker surrendered to Texas Ranger Investigator Nick Garcia and was taken into custody at the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Centerville.

A Houston County grand jury indicted Luker on a Class A misdemeanor charge of official oppression in the 349th Judicial District Court.

According to the indictment, Luker is accused of intentionally subjecting a complainant to sexual harassment by making unwelcome sexual advances or engaging in sexual contact. The indictment alleges the conduct occurred on or about June 18, 2025, while Luker was acting in his official capacity as a public servant.

Court records show a judge issued an arrest warrant ordering Luker to be taken into custody and brought before the court.

Luker was released the same day on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond, meaning he was not required to pay the full amount upfront but must appear for future court proceedings.

Luker serves as constable for Houston County Precinct 1. Constables in Texas are elected law enforcement officers who serve their precincts, including executing court orders and performing other peace officer duties.

Luker was re-elected in November and was unopposed in that race.

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]