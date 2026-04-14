Crockett Revisits City Pool as Council Weighs Cost

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT — Nearly 10 years after Crockett’s city pool closed, local leaders are once again discussing whether to bring it back.

The issue was the focus of a lengthy discussion during the most recent Crockett City Council meeting, held Monday, Apr. 6, where council members weighed rising costs against what several members described as a long-standing need for the community.

City Administrator John Angerstein walked council members through the history of the project, explaining the original pool was closed in 2015 after it was determined the structure could not be repaired.

Plans for a new pool were developed in 2019 with an estimated cost of around $750,000. However, when bids came in the following year, prices had climbed to between $1.1 million and $1.4 million, and the project was ultimately put on hold.

Angerstein said the city now has an opportunity to apply for a Texas Parks and Wildlife grant that could provide up to $750,000 in matching funds toward a new pool.

He also made clear that even if the city moves forward, the facility would not pay for itself.

“Pools are an expense. They’re not a money maker. They’re a liability,” Angerstein said.

He said the previous pool brought in about $10,000 a year, far below the cost of operating and maintaining it.

Council members raised several questions about how a new pool would operate. Precinct Two Councilman Christopher Price asked whether the city would charge an entry fee and how those costs would be handled long term.

Precinct Three Councilwoman NaTrenia Hicks spoke in favor of moving forward, saying the city needs to provide more opportunities for young people.

“We need to do something for our youth,” Hicks said.

She noted the city has discussed building a pool for years and said residents have been waiting since the original pool closed.

“We’ve been making a promise since 2015,” she said.

Hicks also pointed to the broader impact a pool could have on the community, including providing a place for families to gather.

Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher said the previous pool was heavily used and remains an important part of the community’s past.

“They were body to body in that pool,” Fisher said.

She added that the pool served all ages and even drew a laugh from the audience when she mentioned evening swim times for older residents like her, “who just float.”

Fisher also said providing constructive activities for young people is important.

“If they don’t find something constructive to do, you know what they do,” she said.

Precinct Five Councilman Mike Marsh asked how other cities handle similar facilities, raising questions about long-term costs and whether a pool is sustainable.

Angerstein said most cities do not expect pools to generate revenue and instead view them as a service to the community.

At the end of the discussion, council members did not take action on building a pool.

Instead, Precinct One Councilman Dennis Ivey made a motion to refer the project to the city’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board, along with two council members, to further study the proposal, including costs, design and operations.

The motion was approved, and the group is expected to bring a recommendation back to the council within 60 days.

In other business, the council received its annual financial audit from Molly Abele of Carr, Riggs & Ingram of Lufkin. The city received an unmodified opinion, the highest rating, indicating its financial statements are in good standing.

Council members also approved a request to place a manufactured home at 1201 North Park Street, contingent on the removal of an existing structure and payment of back taxes.

The council also received a preliminary report on possible zoning changes related to manufactured housing.

Following executive session, council members considered action regarding the appointment of a city treasurer. A motion by Marsh to direct Angerstein to post the position was approved with Councilman Wayne Johnson seconding. Hicks cast the only vote against.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]