A Small Church, A Fresh Start, And A Community Invitation

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

SHADY GROVE — In small towns, churches are more than just buildings. They’re gathering places, memory keepers and, for many, the heartbeat of the community.

That’s why a new effort at Shady Grove First Church feels less like a schedule change and more like a hopeful new chapter.

Beginning Sunday, April 12, the church will open its doors each week at 3 p.m. for a special one-hour service aimed at bringing renewed energy and long-term stability to the congregation. The idea, according to Pastor Leon Wallace, is simple: meet people where they are and begin building something that lasts.

After meeting with church leaders recently, Wallace said the goal is to help Shady Grove not just continue, but truly thrive again.

“For the next year, we’re committing to being here every Sunday afternoon,” he said. “We want to create something meaningful — a place with strong Biblical teaching, great music and a welcoming spirit.”

Music will be led by David Maitland and a group he is assembling, adding another layer of excitement to the weekly service. Organizers say they understand the 3 p.m. time slot may feel unconventional, landing right in the middle of a Sunday afternoon, but they believe it’s the right fit for this season.

Sometimes, in small communities, flexibility is part of what keeps traditions alive.

The timing also comes during a milestone year. Shady Grove First Church will celebrate its 30th anniversary this October — a moment that many hope will mark not just its past, but its future as well.

And that future, Wallace says, starts with people.

“This is about more than a service,” he said. “It’s about building a church family that’s strong for years to come.”

The invitation is open — whether you’ve attended before, are looking for a new church home, or simply want to see what’s happening. For those who may not have made it to Sunday morning services elsewhere, the afternoon gathering offers another opportunity to connect.

Located just eight minutes east on Highway 287 toward Groveton, the church is a familiar sight to many who pass by. Now, leaders are hoping more people will stop in.

Because in places like Shady Grove, it doesn’t take a crowd to make a difference — just a few people willing to show up, put down roots and believe in what a small church can become.

Services begin Sunday, April 12, at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Pastor Leon Wallace at 432-559-1939.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]