Annie Bell Watson, age 92, of Latexo passed away Saturday, February 7, 2026 at the Houston County Nursing Home. Annie Bell was born December 4, 1933 in Latexo to parents, Dan Bennett and Viola Oldham Bennett. She was a member of West Side Baptist Church.

Annie Bell is survived by daughter-in-law, Sheresa Watson of Grapeland; grandchildren, Brandin Watson and wife, Joanna of Whitehouse, Dannon Watson of Germany, Shala Gean and husband, Ryan of Sisters, OR; great-grandchildren, Shepherd Watson of Whitehouse, Shiloh Watson of Whitehouse, Arlo Watson of Germany; brother, Donald Lee Bennett of Latexo; sister-in-law, Barbara Bennett of Minnesota; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by husband, Melvin L. Watson; son, James A. Watson; brothers, Quincy Bennett, A. D. “Bill” Bennett, John D. Bennett, James Bennett, Efton Bennett; sister, Loretta Bennett Henry.

Graveside funeral services for Annie Bell Watson will be held at 1:00 p.m. Monday, February 16, 2026 at the Latexo Cemetery with Pastor Darryl Bennett officiating. Visitation will be at 12:00 p.m. prior to service.

