Jeanne Beard Brittain, age 62, of Crockett passed away Sunday, January 18, 2026 at her home. Jeanne was born September 25, 1963 in Crockett to parents, Earl Matthew Beard and Billie Jean Frizzell Beard. She was co-owner of Earl’s Manufacturing and worked with her family for many years and was a lifetime member of the South Loop Church of Christ. Jeanne loved being with her family and adored her children and grandchildren, they will miss her forever.

Jeanne is survived by husband, Donald Brittain of Crockett; children, Christy Atkins of Crockett, Jerme Burson of Livingston, Melissa Burson of Crockett; grandchildren, Haden Atkins and Kirstin of Crockett, Ashleigh and Hunter Johnson of Walden, Colorado, Katelyn and Casey Watson of Grapeland, Brandy and Brandon Vasquez of Crockett, Dylan and Lindy Burson of Livingston, Taylor and Tarius Martin of Livingston, Lillian Burson, Harper Hyde, Isabella Goss, Jet Johnson, Ayla Johnson; great-grandkids, Carver Johnson, Asher Johnson, River Johnson, Gunner Watson, Case Watson, Gage Watson, Elsie Vasquez, Axel Vasquez, Hazel Vasquez. She was preceded in death by parents, Earl and Billie Jean Beard; grandson, Jasher Hyde; great-grandson, Truett Atkins.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 23, 2026 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment followed at the Concord Cemetery. Visitation was held Thursday evening from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

