Two Arrested in Multi-County Fentanyl Investigation

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Two men are in custody following a months-long, multi-county narcotics investigation that authorities say uncovered a fentanyl manufacturing and distribution operation spanning Angelina and Houston counties.

According to the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation concluded Jan. 14 with the arrests of Darryl Dewayne Mask, 34, of Lufkin, and Adriyel Demille Mask, 41, of Kennard.

Investigators said Darryl Mask was suspected of selling fentanyl pills in the Lufkin area. Authorities conducted multiple controlled purchases, including one in which Mask allegedly directed a buyer to meet him in the parking lot of Lufkin Middle School while school was in session.

After arrest warrants were obtained, Darryl Mask was taken into custody Jan. 13 at an apartment complex off Daniel McCall Drive. Deputies said he was armed with a Taurus .40-caliber pistol at the time of his arrest. K-2 and cocaine were also recovered from his vehicle. Because Mask is a convicted felon, he faces an additional charge of unlawful possession of a firearm, along with drug-related charges.

During the investigation, authorities developed evidence pointing to an active fentanyl pill manufacturing operation in Houston County, allegedly linked to Adriyel Mask. A search warrant was obtained for a property located off County Road 4700 between Ratcliff and Kennard.

Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge was notified of the warrant, and Houston County deputies conducted surveillance on the residence. Just before Angelina County deputies arrived, Adriyel Mask left the property in a Dodge Charger and was stopped by Houston County deputies on Highway 7, authorities said. Deputies reported finding a large quantity of methamphetamine and a Smith & Wesson .44 Magnum revolver inside the vehicle.

Following the traffic stop, deputies from both counties executed the search warrant at the residence. Authorities said they recovered a commercial-grade pill press, precursor and raw materials used to manufacture fentanyl pills, die sets, scales, mixing equipment, a pill tumbler, finished fentanyl pills, marijuana, MDMA, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, liquid PCP and a stolen 9mm Sig Sauer pistol reported stolen out of Houston.

Adriyel Mask faces multiple drug charges, including manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance. Investigators said the operation is believed to have supplied a significant amount of fentanyl sold illegally in Angelina and Houston counties.

Both men remain in the Angelina County Jail. Darryl Mask’s bonds total $57,500, while Adriyel Mask’s bonds exceed $500,000, according to authorities.

Sheriff Zak Benge praised the collaboration between agencies involved in the case.

“Cooperation between agencies always benefits the public,” Benge said. “We were proud to play a role in this case and look forward to continuing our great working relationships with our partner agencies in the fight against illegal and dangerous drugs in our communities.”

The investigation involved the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office, Houston County Sheriff’s Office, Lufkin Police Department, the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. A hazardous materials disposal unit was also dispatched to secure and safely handle evidence recovered at the scene.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

