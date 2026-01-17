Sandiettes Building Special Season With Homegrown Leadership

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – The Grapeland Sandiettes’ success this season has been built on more than wins and losses. It’s been shaped by defense, discipline and a coach who understands the program from the inside out.

Through early January, the Sandiettes are 13-2 overall and undefeated in district play, a run that has put them firmly in the district title conversation. But for head coach Tyrin Willey, the numbers only tell part of the story.

“Defense has to be our main fortitude,” Willey said. “It’s a team sport, a team adventure. There’s no one person that’s going to get us where we want to go.”

Willey is a 2019 Grapeland graduate who returned home after graduating from Stephen F. Austin State University in 2023. He said coaching wasn’t always the plan, but it quickly became a passion.

“I didn’t really know what I wanted to do in life,” he said. “I went to Little Dribblers and found I liked coaching, and now I’m here in Grapeland, going strong with it, still learning and building those skills every day.”

Coach Tyrin Willey, center, is helping the student athletes to take the good with the bad, a good lesson on the court, and in life.

Coming back to coach at his hometown school has been both familiar and meaningful.

“There’s no place like home,” Willey said. “I feel like I am where I’m supposed to be. God made the right decision to put me where I am.”

That sense of purpose extends beyond basketball. Willey also teaches biology at Grapeland High School and says academics and athletics go hand in hand. Last year, his classes posted a perfect pass rate.

“I try to relate real-world situations to school as much as I possibly can,” he said. “Make sure you’re studying, taking notes. The habits you build in class carry over to everything else.”

On the court, those habits show up in how the Sandiettes respond to adversity.

“When you miss a layup, you can’t drop your head,” Willey said. “That takes away two or three seconds of the game, and now your team’s playing four on five. That’s like life. Stuff’s going to happen. You have to play through it.”

Willey said that emphasis on the small details has helped change the team’s culture. Early in the season, effort was non-negotiable.

“I asked them at the beginning of the season what the team goal was,” he said. “Everybody might have their own reasons for playing, but effort has to be the same across the board. If it’s the manager, coach or player, everybody’s effort needs to be 110 percent.”

That buy-in has led to moments Willey said he didn’t expect.

“Instead of me dragging them into the gym, they’re asking if they can come get the keys to work out,” he said. “That’s when you know they’ve bought into it.”

The Sandiettes’ on-court success has been fueled by balance. Aaliyah Tryon has emerged as one of the team’s leading scorers, while Anyla Hopkins and Mikayla Woods have provided steady production and versatility. Willey said the roster’s ability to handle pressure at every position has been critical.

Junior Aaliyah Tryon leads the Sandiettes with over 15 points per game, but just part of a bigger team working their way to playoffs.

“Our guards can play both ways,” he said. “Our post players can dribble, handle the ball and handle pressure. You can’t talk about one of them without talking about all of them.”

Willey has also spent time coaching younger players in the community through programs like Little Dribblers, a connection he said helps build continuity in the program.

“These kids grow up coming to games, watching the varsity, wanting to wear that uniform one day,” he said. “Now some of them are here, and the younger ones are still watching. That matters in a town like this.”

As district play continues, the Sandiettes are positioning themselves for a potential playoff run. Willey said the focus remains on daily improvement rather than standings or seeding.

“We talk about going 1-0 every day,” he said. “If we take care of today, the rest will handle itself.”

This Tuesday’s district matchup against Leon will serve as an early measuring stick for how far the Sandiettes have come. Leon has beaten Grapeland in several close games over the past two seasons.

“This will be one of those defining nights,” Willey said before the Tuesday night game. “Leon is always tough. The last few games they’ve played us, they’ve come out on top, but I think we’re doing things a little differently this year.”

Willey believes defense will again be the deciding factor.

“There’s more emphasis on the defensive side of things this year,” he said. “I think that’ll show how much better we’ve become.”

Win or lose, Willey said the season already represents growth — not just on the scoreboard, but in the habits his players are forming.

“These kids are learning how to respond,” he said. “Basketball just gives us the platform.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]