HCSO Nabs Woman in Latexo for Felony Warrants

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

LATEXO – A Houston County woman wanted on multiple felony warrants was taken into custody after fleeing from deputies during a Wednesday evening investigation in Latexo, according to Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge.

The incident occurred Nov. 12 around 7:30 p.m., when Sgt. Kasey Witherspoon responded to a report of suspicious individuals on private property. Upon arrival, Witherspoon found one male and two females inside a vehicle where they were not authorized to be.

According to the sheriff, Witherspoon observed the two front-seat passengers making “furtive movements” inside the vehicle. The three individuals were separated and questioned, but as Witherspoon attempted to verify their identities, one of the women fled on foot.

Deputies later identified the fleeing woman as Savannah Owens, who had allegedly provided a false name and date of birth. Owens was already wanted on multiple felony warrants, including possession of a controlled substance and evading arrest with previous convictions.

In the area where Owens had been sitting, deputies recovered a red, white and blue bag containing drug paraphernalia including a homemade bong, a methamphetamine pipe with residue, and a syringe filled with a clear substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

The male suspect at the scene was also arrested after deputies discovered a metal spoon with suspected methamphetamine residue and a plastic bag containing a crystal-like substance that also tested positive for methamphetamine. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Owens initially remained at large following the incident, and the Sheriff’s Office issued a request for public assistance in locating her.

By 11 p.m. that night, Sheriff Benge announced Owens had been found.

“Savannah Owens has been located and is in custody,” Benge said in an update. “Thank you to the public for your help.”

Owens now faces additional charges of possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, and failure to identify as a fugitive.

The case remains under investigation. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]