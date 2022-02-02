Stocking Up for Freezing Weather 

Being Ready Makes All the Difference

By Jason Jones

Messenger Reporter

EAST TEXAS –Keeping your home ready for freezing weather is a must but keeping your family warm and well-fed could be a life-saving choice in extreme conditions. With freezing temps around the corner, here are a few suggestions to keep your home family safe should the freeze stay a while.

Flashlights

When winter storms are at their worst, they sometimes knock out electricity. Invest in a flashlight, or several flashlights, to always keep handy. Candles are helpful as well, but flashlights or portable lanterns are safer.

A wireless radio

A hand-crank or battery-powered radio can keep everyone informed should the power go out.

Batteries

Battery-operated safety devices such as a flashlight or radio are no good if they have no source of power.

Extra blankets for warmth

Also, keep warm jackets, hats, gloves, and anything else that will keep everyone warm close by if the power and heat go out.

A full week of medications

Not taking medicine could have extreme consequences. Keep up to a seven-day supply of meds on-hand before a storm. The American Red Cross also recommends stocking up on any additional health-related items, like contact lenses, syringes, or hearing aids with extra batteries.

Copies of personal documents

This includes medication and pertinent medical information, proof of address, the lease or deed for the home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies, credit cards, and social security cards.

Toiletries

Toothpaste, face wash, shampoo and conditioner — really anything needed to stay clean (and mentally healthy) during an extended time inside.

A gas-powered space heater

When the power goes out, you want to limit the heat distribution to one room to save energy. But be careful: They can be dangerous if not used properly. Never leave heaters unattended, and keep them clear of drapes, shades, bedding, and anything flammable.

A backup power generator

While pricy, generators are the best bet when power is lost, since they can keep water hot, the fridge cold, and the heat on even if a winter storm knocks out electricity.

A three-day supply of non-perishable food

Canned food, peanut butter and all the usual suspects. Also recommended are uncut fruit and shelf-stable milk from Horizon Dairy, because they don’t require refrigeration.

A three-day supply of water

Sometimes the water supply can be compromised or contaminated during a heavy storm or bad weather, so keep extra water on hand as a back-up. The American Red Cross recommends one gallon per person.

Matches or lighters

In the case of a power outage, some gas stoves may be manually lit by holding a match or lighter to the burner while slowly turning the gas to the ‘low’ setting. Not all models are equipped to be manually lit, so refer to the Owner’s Manual before attempting this.

A non-electric can opener

A can of chili or beans might hit the spot, providing it can be opened.

Pet food and supplies

Pets must be fed! Make sure there is at least a three-day supply of food on hand for pets and anything else that might be needed while stuck at home, like a collar, leash, ID, carrier, or bowl.

A cooler filled with ice

If a backup generator is not available, keep a cooler filled with ice on-hand for refrigerated food should the power go out for more than four hours, according to the United State Department of Agriculture.

Baby food and supplies

Since babies can’t eat the same food as adults, make sure the trip to the grocery store also includes jars of baby food, formula, bottles, and plenty of diapers.

A full tank of gas

As always, keep the car’s tank filled in case a trip to the gas station isn’t possible. Often in weather emergencies gas gets tapped out quickly at local stations.

