Traffic Stop Leads to Meth Arrest Near Ratcliff

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

RATCLIFF – A traffic stop for reckless driving last Friday afternoon led to the arrest of a semi-truck driver on drug charges, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

Houston County Sheriff Zak Benge said that on November 7, Deputy Jenefer Cruz responded to a report of a reckless driver on Highway 7 East, headed west toward Kennard.

The caller told dispatchers a semi-tractor trailer was traveling into both lanes of traffic with its hazard lights on as they followed behind.

Deputy Cruz located the truck and initiated a stop near the intersection of Highway 7 East and FM 227, in the Ratcliff area.

During the investigation and subsequent search, deputies reportedly seized 3.6 grams of suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Houston County Jail, where they were booked on charges of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor) and Possession of a Controlled Substance, more than 1 gram and less than 4 grams (Third-Degree Felony).

Sheriff Benge commended Deputy Cruz for her work on the case, saying, “Good job, Deputy Cruz!”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]