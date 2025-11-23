Is Gentry’s Million-Dollar Suit Finally Over?

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – A federal lawsuit filed by former Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation (CEIDC) Executive Director James Gentry — once a major flashpoint in local politics — appears to have come to an end, at least for now.

The case, which at one point sought more than a million dollars in damages, alleged racial discrimination, wrongful termination, and defamation by city officials. But after more than a year of legal back-and-forth, hearings, and public scrutiny, the matter was voluntarily dismissed last month by Gentry’s attorney.

According to court documents filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, Lufkin Division, attorney Carroll G. Robinson of Houston submitted a “Notice of Voluntary Dismissal Without Prejudice” on October 27, 2025, ending the suit. The document states that Gentry was dismissing “the remaining claim in this action against the Crockett Economic and Industrial Development Corporation,” with all other claims and defendants already dismissed in earlier rulings.

The “without prejudice” language means Gentry technically retains the right to refile, although any such action would face strict statute-of-limitations deadlines and other legal hurdles.

The filing marks the likely conclusion of a high-profile saga that began in early 2023, when financial and operational questions surrounding CEIDC — the city’s taxpayer-funded economic development arm — set off months of turmoil, audits, and political fallout.

As previously reported in The Messenger, Gentry sued the City of Crockett, Mayor Dr. Ianthia Fisher, and several current and former council members, claiming he was targeted unfairly after audits uncovered irregularities within CEIDC operations.

City attorneys countered that Gentry’s claims had no legal merit, noting that his contract expired while he was still on paid administrative leave and that no evidence supported claims of racial discrimination or retaliation.

The city’s legal filings referenced multiple audit findings, including missing bank records, pre-signed checks found in Gentry’s office, unauthorized bonuses, and questionable payments to relatives — all of which, the city argued, justified oversight and restructuring.

On October 16, 2025, U.S. District Judge Michael J. Truncale granted the city’s motion for summary judgment, ruling in favor of the City of Crockett and the individual defendants. The court found no evidence of constitutional violations or unlawful employment actions, effectively ending most of the case.

That ruling left only the claim against CEIDC itself, which Gentry voluntarily withdrew two weeks later — closing the case.

City Attorney Erica Neill of the Lufkin firm Alderman, Cain & Neill PLLC said she believed the court’s findings reflected both the evidence and the law.

“The court correctly analyzed what occurred,” Neill said. “The record clearly showed that the actions taken by the city and its council were proper and based on well-documented findings.”

Neill added that she was not surprised by the decision.

“I was confident in what we had filed, and based on Gentry’s response, confident that the law was on our side,” she said.

The lawsuit had already drawn attention earlier this year when Gentry’s original attorney of record, Nickolas Anthony Spencer of Houston, was revealed to have been suspended from practicing law for two years as of June 2025.

Now, The Messenger has confirmed Spencer has since been officially disbarred. The disciplinary action stemmed from multiple complaints involving client neglect and professional misconduct.

Spencer’s suspension last summer had already cast uncertainty over Gentry’s case, prompting co-counsel Carroll G. Robinson to continue representation. The disbarment effectively ends Spencer’s ability to practice law in Texas.

The Messenger contacted Carroll G. Robinson, who declined to comment, saying he preferred to wait until he could fully consult with Gentry about possible next steps.

CEIDC, once responsible for managing the city’s sales tax–funded economic projects, was officially dissolved by voters in November 2024 after months of audits and political friction.

Since then, its responsibilities have been folded into city management. While the lawsuit cast a long shadow over those events, Gentry’s voluntary dismissal appears to bring the legal battle to a close — though, under federal law, the option of appeal remains open.

“The court’s order and this dismissal essentially end the litigation,” Neill said, “but of course, any party retains the right to appeal.”

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]