Wayne Earl Northcutt, age 80, also known as Bubba to most, was born June 6, 1945 in Crockett, Texas to parents, Douglas Ray and Margaret Louise Thompson Northcutt. Bubba was raised in Crockett and graduated from Crockett High School in 1965. Following high school, he moved to Tyler and Dallas for a time before returning to Crockett. Starting in 1969, Wayne served in the National Guard for seven years. Bubba was a horse lover as a child and ranched many years, raising horses. He loved the outdoors, hunting, and fishing. He was co-owner of Northcutt Woodworks, where he worked from 1970-1988.

Wayne attended Tyler Junior College where he met his wife, Lynn. They were married 56 years and 18 days. They had a wonderful life together raising two beautiful daughters—Melissa and Melonie, who gave him six of the most perfect grandchildren anyone could have. His first grandchild was unable to say ‘Bubba,’ leading to an adaptation of his beloved nickname—Bubbles.

Wayne was a very good businessman, entrepreneur, and inventor. He had two U.S. patents for horse products: one used for braiding horse manes and one used for cleaning horses’ stalls. These products were sold all over the U.S., Canada, and Germany. In 1984, he started Northcutt Stable Bedding where he used the shavings (waste) from Northcutt Woodworks to use in horse stalls. This was a thriving business until the company was sold in 1988.

Bubba was active in his community serving as president of the Crockett JC’s in the 70’s, as a CHS board member for 6 years, and also on the Board of Huntsville State Bank for 17 years. He never met a stranger, making a friend everywhere he went as he asked them about their story. Wayne’s biggest accomplishment was being the best husband, father, and grandfather to his beautiful family. He was a generous provider, protector, and example for all to follow. He is greatly missed by his family and friends. His joy and jokes will never be forgotten by those who love him.

Wayne is survived by his devoted wife, Lynn Northcutt; loving daughters and sons-in-law, Melissa and Rolf Larson, and Melonie and Mario Lammoglia; treasured grandchildren, Reed, Rhett, and Molli Larson, and Luci, Nanci, and Anni Lammoglia; brother, Don Northcutt and wife, Margot; sister, Karen Northcutt; nephews, Doug Northcutt and wife, Melissa and Will Christopher. He was preceded in death by beloved parents, Doug and Louise Northcutt, and his cherished grandmother, Caledonia Thompson.

Funeral services for Wayne “Bubba” Northcutt were held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, June 29, 2025 at the Callaway-Allee Memorial Chapel. Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park. Visitation began at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service at Callaway-Allee Funeral Home.

