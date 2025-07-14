Virginia Harkins Moffitt, age 93, passed away on Tuesday, July 1, 2025 in Crockett. Virginia was born August 24, 1931 in Belott, Texas to Walter and Lillie Vaughan Harkins. Mrs. Moffitt graduated from Glover High School, received an Associate in Arts degree from Schreiner College in Kerrville, and graduated from the University of Texas at San Antonio with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Early Childhood and Elementary Education. She married Walter Elza Moffitt on September 13, 1951, and they lived in San Antonio until Walter completed a five year enlistment in the United States Air Force. Mrs. Moffitt was employed five years at Wharton County Junior College in Wharton, five years at the U.S. Department of Agriculture Research Station in Kerrville, and fifteen years at Crockett Independent School District, teaching Language Arts in the fourth and fifth grades.

Mrs. Moffitt was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Crockett, and a member of the Texas Retired Teachers Association.

Surviving Mrs. Moffitt are her husband, Walter E. Moffitt; daughter, Jennie Moffitt Burt and husband, Steve of Austin; daughter, Beth Moffitt Pussehl and husband, Bruce of Saginaw, Michigan; three grandchildren, Rebecca Burt Steinbach and husband, Peter Steinbach of Boulder, Colorado, Brian Burt and Christopher Burt both of Overland Park, Kansas. Preceding Mrs. Moffitt in death were her parents, Walter and Lillie Vaughan Harkins; sister, Robbie Harkins Gilbert; brother-in-law, Aubrey Gilbert; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Winnie Mae and M.D. Moffitt.

A private family graveside service was held July 3, 2025 at Evergreen Memorial Park in Crockett, Texas.

