June “Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness” Month

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

HOUSTON COUNTY – Houston County Commissioners met Tuesday, May 27 to set fireworks sales rules for Fourth of July, prepare large county trash pickup and show their support for elderly across the county.

Commissioners court first approved a number of new employees and transfers, mainly at the Sheriff’s Office, where candidates are filling empty roles and internal transfers offer promotion to those doing well. Commissioners approved a number of moves, including three new jailers, and moving one dispatcher to jailer.

The commissioners declared June as “Elder Abuse Prevention Awareness” month, with guest Charlene Martin from Texas Adult Protective Services providing insight into the size seniors face.

“In Houston County in 2024, there were 98 investigations into elder abuse, with 77 being found to be valid,” Martin said.

The commissioners thanked Martin for the work she and her office do and voted to approve the measure unanimously.

Fireworks dealers will be allowed to sell July Fourth fireworks beginning June 24 through midnight June 25. In other business, the court was able to approve the memorandum of understanding (MOU) between the sheriff’s department and Latexo Independent School District (LISD).

2025 county-wide trash cleanup dates were announced, with more details to follow. Precincts One and Two are set for Saturday, July 5, Precinct Three Saturday, July 12 and Precinct Four will be held Saturday, Jul 19. More detailed information will be released soon, but for more details contact your commissioner.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]