Three Lovelady Lions Shine at State Track and Field Championships

AUSTIN — The Lovelady Lions were well-represented at the UIL State Track and Field Championships, sending three standout athletes to compete among the state’s best and bringing home multiple medals in the process.

Junior Madelyn Ray and Senior A’nyya Mitchell both earned spots on the podium in the 100-meter hurdles, while junior Channan Harris gained valuable experience in the pole vault as all three athletes showcased the strength of Lovelady’s program on the biggest stage in Texas high school athletics.

Ray captured the silver medal in the 100 hurdles, clocking a time of 14.55 seconds, a mark that solidifies her as one of the top hurdlers in Class 2A and positions her as a strong contender heading into her senior season.

Mitchell, closing out a stellar four-year varsity career, brought home a bronze medal in the same event with a time of 14.66 seconds. She also competed in the triple jump, where she placed fifth. With this year’s performance, Mitchell finishes her high school career as a seven-time state qualifier and two-time medalist.

“A’nyya has been a cornerstone of our track program,” Coach Kirchoff said. “To qualify for state four years in a row and bring home multiple medals is a testament to her hard work.

Harris, a junior, competed in the pole vault, gaining important experience that Coach Kirchoff believes will benefit her heading into her senior season.

“All three of these young women represented Lovelady with class and determination,” Kirchoff added. “We’re incredibly proud of their accomplishments and excited for what’s to come.”

With two medals and a strong showing across the board, Lovelady’s trip to the state meet highlights their track program’s success.