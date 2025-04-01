Is Substack The Future of Media?

Written by Katie Bradshaw

Substack is no longer a ‘new’ platform; however, New York Magazine recently posted an intriguing article about Substack and how it is taking over. As someone who loves journalism and has favorite journalists, I have been on Substack for a few years now, but if you don’t know what it is yet, time to buckle down and get excited, because it’s actually more fun than you might think.

Substack has rapidly grown into one of the most popular platforms for independent writers, offering an easy way to publish and monetize newsletters. Whether you’re a journalist, blogger, or industry expert, Substack provides a streamlined approach to reaching and engaging an audience. As the demand for independent voices continues to rise, Substack has positioned itself as a leading platform for creators who want full control over their content and revenue streams.

What Is Substack?

Substack is an online platform that allows writers to publish newsletters and distribute them via email or a dedicated web page. Unlike traditional blogging platforms, Substack integrates subscription-based monetization, enabling writers to charge readers for exclusive content, but there are also free articles to read. It depends on how the said journalist decides to publish.

Founded in 2017, the platform has attracted high-profile journalists, independent writers, and niche content creators who seek financial independence from traditional media outlets. Many writers use Substack to bypass advertising-driven revenue models in favor of direct reader support. Some well-known journalists and industry experts have left mainstream media organizations to launch their own subscription-based newsletters, allowing them to interact more directly with their audiences and control their messaging.

How to Use Substack

Getting started on Substack is simple and requires no technical expertise:

Sign Up – Create an account at substack.com with an email and password. Set Up Your Newsletter – Choose a title, description, and branding elements such as a logo and color scheme. If you don’t want to create your own newsletter, you don’t have to! You can still create an account just to read others’ work. Start Writing – Publish posts with an intuitive text editor that supports images, embeds, and formatting options. Decide on Monetization – Writers can offer free content, paid subscriptions, or a combination of both. Substack takes a 10% fee on paid subscriptions. Grow Your Audience – Promote your newsletter via social media, networking, and cross-promotions with other Substack authors. Engaging content and consistent posting schedules help build a loyal readership. Engage With Readers – Use comment sections, discussions, and community features to interact with subscribers. Substack also allows writers to send exclusive content and engage in deeper conversations through paid tiers.

Substack also offers analytics tools to help writers track their subscriber growth, engagement rates, and revenue. This data allows creators to refine their strategies and tailor content to meet their audience’s interests.

Why Use Substack?

Substack offers several advantages for independent writers:

Ownership of Content – Unlike social media platforms, Substack allows full control over content and subscriber lists, reducing dependence on third-party platforms that may change their algorithms or policies.

Monetization Opportunities – Writers can generate revenue directly from their readers without relying on ad-based models, giving them more financial stability and independence.

Ease of Use – The platform's simple interface makes it accessible for writers without technical experience, allowing them to focus on content creation rather than backend management.

Freedom from Algorithms – Unlike social media, where algorithms determine reach, Substack ensures content is delivered directly to subscribers without interference, making it a more reliable way to reach an audience.

Community and Networking – Substack provides tools for collaboration and cross-promotion with other creators, fostering a network of independent writers who can support each other.

Diverse Content Opportunities – Writers can explore different content types, from in-depth journalism and opinion pieces to niche topics and serialized fiction. Some creators use Substack to share personal essays, research, or even multimedia content.

As the media landscape continues to shift, Substack has positioned itself as a powerful tool for writers seeking creative independence and financial sustainability. Whether you’re looking to build a personal brand, share expertise, or establish a loyal readership, Substack offers a straightforward and effective platform to do so. With more creators embracing the subscription model, Substack is becoming an essential space for anyone who wants to connect with an engaged audience while maintaining full control over their work.