Cowgirls Can Wrangle the Big Apple Too

By Katie Bradshaw

Special to The Messenger

NEW YORK CITY – It’s been two months since I’ve listened to country music. But as Miranda Lambert’s “Mama’s Broken Heart,” Shania Twain’s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” and Josh Turner’s “Would You Go With Me” play through my headphones, I’m transported back to a small, Southern town that consists of cattle, pine trees, a Walmart and lots of Southern accents.

Growing up in a small town was something not everyone had the pleasure of experiencing.

While it was happening, I wanted nothing more than to have a different life. However, now that I no longer reside within the 936 area code, I’ve realized how unique the small-town experience truly is.



Katie Bradshaw in Times Square on the one-month anniversary of her living in New York. Courtesy Photo by Emma Jessen.

After I graduated from Crockett High School in 2021, I went on to get my bachelor’s degree at Baylor University. I graduated from Baylor this past May and am currently getting my master’s degree at New York University. I went from a small Southern town to a medium-sized Southern town to the Big Apple. Man, what a switch.

Finding out that most people only participated in one club in high school was a crazy concept to me. Hearing that people have never just sat and listened to birds chirp blew my mind. Realizing that so many people never returned to in-person classes because their schools had thousands of students was insane.

Do you know how many cowboy hats I’ve seen in New York? None. Take a guess at how many true Southern accents I’ve encountered — the answer is zero. But the number of stories I’ve shared about Crockett? Thousands. From the story of how Crockett got its name to how Crockett just got a Starbucks a few years ago, and all the memories in between, I can promise you, people are learning about the 75835.



Katie Bradshaw during her senior year at Crockett High School. Photo taken by Natalie Michelle Photography.

So as the carrier pigeon between East Texas and New York that I have now become, I feel it is only right that I share some of the city life through my verbiage and newfound city twang.

In my two months of living in the Big Apple, I’ve met one person who knew where and what Crockett was (she went to Stephen F. Austin State University). Truth be told, I was stunned I was able to connect with anyone about East Texas.

Aside from her, I’ve had to describe Crockett numerous times. “It’s about an hour and 45 minutes from Houston and about two hours from Dallas” is always my go-to phrase when explaining my hometown. What might blow your mind is that it can take the same amount of time to travel 10 miles in New York. While Texas is a lot larger than New York, the city’s crowds and chaos make it take longer to get places.

Speaking of transportation, the subways are a lot better than I thought they would be. Have I gotten lost? Yes. Have I missed a train? Yes. Have I still made it out alive? Yes. While I miss the comfort of my Chevrolet Trailblazer, I traded it in for life in New York, so I can’t complain too much. Subway trains are basically limousines, right? (It’s all about perspective.)

One of my favorite differences has been the fashion scene. I just attended my first New York Fashion Week, and it was a literal dream come true. The way people express their personalities through clothing is incredible and inspiring. I wish I could bring Fashion Week to Crockett so everyone could experience it. With cowboy boots and belt buckles currently trending, you’d probably enjoy it more than you think.

I chose New York University for graduate school over my other options because the Big Apple is the place to be for my career field, and the programs are incredibly niche. The people I’ve met and the connections I’ve made in such a short amount of time are indescribable. It’s funny to see how this moment has come full circle in a way. Knowing everyone in your town is another small-town life exclusive. If you knew my grandpa, Tom Bradshaw, or you know my dad, Ansel Bradshaw, they both had their hands in journalism in different ways. My grandpa was a professional photographer, taking photos of everything from former presidents to my kindergarten graduation. My dad — well, he’s probably talking about something on KIVY Radio or busy at work with Nicol Media Group as you read this. Now, it’s my turn to take a stab at journalism, in my own way.

Though education brought me here, I have of course done some touristy activities. I’ve been to The Metropolitan Museum of Art, also known as “The Met,” seen the Statue of Liberty, visited Times Square, eaten at Joe’s Pizza, spotted celebrities, seen a show on Broadway, and all that jazz.

The weather, you may wonder, has actually been perfect. Most of the time it’s been in the 70s. I know my winter will look a little different this year compared to what Texas considers winter (low 50s), but I can’t wait. As a fashion lover, this just means fun coats, new boots, long scarves and cozy mittens. Though most native New Yorkers I’ve spoken to have said the past couple of winters have been warmer than usual, I’m still hoping for a white Christmas. Only time will tell.

I must admit, I do miss some Texas classics. Whataburger and Buc-ee’s will be must-visits when I return, and I can’t wait to smell and taste some good ’ole barbecue. I’m also excited to see Texas-sized prices again. While there are many free experiences in New York, some things are more expensive.

New York was always a dream I never thought would come true. It has been everything I wished for and more. However, since I come from the complete opposite of an eight-floor walkup, it’s times like these when I reflect on my past that remind me how grateful I am to have experienced

the small-town lifestyle. The talent showcase, the Friday night lights, hearing country music at all hours of the day, driving behind a trailer full of cattle going 15 in a 50, and yes, even the Walmart, are all experiences and moments New York could never replicate.

Two months doesn’t seem like a long time in the grand scheme of things, but it has been enough time to show me that dreams can come true. Being a small-town girl with big dreams has taught me that if I want something, I have to work for it and work hard. The village of people that played a part in my upbringing taught me what it meant to have grit, and for that, I am forever thankful.

While now I may be mesmerized by the bright lights instead of the peacefulness, I promise I have not lost my “country.” My Southern accent isn’t as thick as it once was, and I haven’t worn cowboy boots since I was at Baylor, but as soon as I step foot on Texas soil, it will all come back.

To quote the song “Dime Store Cowgirl” by Kacey Musgraves: “Had to get away so I could grow, but it don’t matter where I’m goin’, I’ll still call my hometown home.”