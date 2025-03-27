Your Spring Scent

Written by Katie Bradshaw

[email protected]

Spring is a season of renewal, and just as wardrobes transition to lighter fabrics and brighter colors, fragrances should also reflect the fresh, uplifting mood of the season. Warm, spicy winter scents give way to floral, citrus and airy notes that capture the essence of blooming gardens and crisp spring breezes. Whether you prefer a classic floral perfume or a refreshing citrus cologne, there are plenty of scents to embrace this season.

Floral Scents

Florals are synonymous with spring, and perfumes featuring rose, peony, jasmine and lily of the valley are timeless choices. These notes evoke images of blossoming gardens and add a soft, romantic touch to any fragrance.

Chanel Chance Eau Tendre offers a delicate mix of jasmine and rose with a fruity twist, making it a go-to for everyday wear.

Dior J’adore blends ylang-ylang, jasmine and orange blossom for a sophisticated, floral-forward scent.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia is a bright, feminine choice with hints of pear and gardenia, perfect for daytime wear.

For those who enjoy floral fragrances with a bit more depth, perfumes infused with musk or sandalwood add warmth and balance.

Citrus and Fresh Scents

Citrus-based scents bring a burst of freshness that mirrors the crisp air and sunny days of spring. Notes of bergamot, lemon, grapefruit and mandarin create bright, energizing fragrances that are perfect for both men and women.

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue combines Sicilian lemon and apple with cedarwood for a breezy, Mediterranean-inspired scent.

Jo Malone Lime Basil & Mandarin offers a sophisticated yet refreshing mix of citrus and herbal notes.

Acqua di Parma Colonia is a unisex cologne with a classic blend of Sicilian citrus, lavender and rosemary, making it ideal for springtime wear.

Green and Herbal Scents

Green, herbaceous scents evoke the fresh-cut grass, leafy trees and dewy mornings of spring. These fragrances often feature basil, mint, vetiver and fig leaf for a crisp and earthy aroma.

Hermès Un Jardin sur le Nil blends green mango, lotus and incense for a fresh yet sophisticated fragrance.

Tom Ford Neroli Portofino combines orange blossom, neroli and amber for a clean, coastal-inspired scent.

Chanel Paris-Édimbourg is a gender-neutral fragrance with notes of juniper, cypress and lavender, offering a fresh and slightly woody aroma.

Light Woody and Aquatic Scents

While heavy, smoky woods are often associated with fall and winter, lighter woods such as cedar, sandalwood and driftwood offer a clean and airy feel for spring. Aquatic scents, which mimic the freshness of ocean air and cool breezes, are also ideal for the season.

Giorgio Armani Acqua di Gio blends marine notes, citrus and woods for a classic, fresh scent.

Le Labo Thé Noir 29 combines black tea, fig and cedarwood for a unique, refined fragrance.

Maison Margiela Replica Sailing Day captures the essence of salty ocean air with aquatic and woody notes.

When selecting a perfume or cologne for spring, opt for lighter concentrations such as eau de toilette or eau de cologne, which offer a fresh, non-overpowering scent. Fragrances with citrus, florals and green notes tend to work well in warmer weather, creating an uplifting and refreshing experience.

No matter your personal preference, spring is the perfect time to switch up your signature scent and embrace fragrances that reflect the vibrancy of the season. Whether you gravitate toward soft florals, energizing citrus or earthy green notes, the right fragrance can be the finishing touch to your springtime style.