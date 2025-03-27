The Rebirth of the Photobooth

Written by Katie Bradshaw

In an era dominated by selfies and smartphone cameras, the classic photobooth is experiencing a revival. Once a staple of malls, arcades and amusement parks, these retro-inspired machines are making a comeback in weddings, social events and even high-end retail spaces.

When I moved to New York, I noticed the popularity of photobooths immediately. Many restaurants will have one tucked away in a corner, but some also live on streets with lines accumulating for the booth. They have become a staple for when friends visit to commemorate their trip here, and I don’t see this trend leaving anytime soon.

Photobooths first gained popularity in the early 20th century, offering an instant, tangible memory in an era before digital photography. Over the years, they became synonymous with fun, spontaneity and a touch of vintage charm. Now, a new wave of nostalgia, coupled with the rise of experiential marketing, is bringing them back into the spotlight.

Today’s photobooths are far from their coin-operated predecessors. Many now feature customizable backdrops, high-resolution cameras, augmented reality filters and instant social media sharing options. Some even offer 360-degree video captures and GIF creation, blending old-school appeal with modern technology.

From weddings and corporate parties to music festivals and brand activations, photobooths have become an entertainment essential. Event planners say guests love the interactive experience, while hosts appreciate the ability to personalize booths with themed props, branded overlays and instant printouts.

Beyond private events, businesses are capitalizing on the photobooth resurgence. Luxury retailers, hotels and restaurants are installing booths as part of their brand experience. The appeal is simple: guests create memories, share them online and generate organic marketing for the venue.

In a digital world where photos often live on a screen, the physical keepsake of a photobooth strip offers something special. It’s a tangible memory, a shared experience and a reminder of simpler times—all in a few seconds.

Whether it’s a vintage-style black-and-white booth or a high-tech setup with digital filters, one thing is clear: photobooths aren’t just a thing of the past. They’re a trend that’s here to stay.