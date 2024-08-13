Grapeland Food Bank Assists Area Seniors

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

GRAPELAND – First Baptist Church of Grapeland has taken up the mantle of providing food and “food security” to seniors not only in Grapeland, but in all of Houston County and surrounding areas.

The church was approached about taking over the food distribution, but needed someone to take over and nurture the program. Parishioner Kathy Reynolds has always been involved in the community and, never one to say “no” to a challenge, volunteered to get the program back on its feet.

“I don’t know, something spoke to me and I’m a go-getter anyway, so I said, ‘Sure!’” Reynolds said.

The senior boxes are available to anyone over the age of 60, with a yearly income of $19,500 or less and are handed out the first Thursday of each month from 12:30-1:30 p.m. in the drive-thru entrance of FBC Grapeland, located at 408 Chestnut Street.

The boxes contain a good mix of hearty and healthy foods such as rice, beans, canned goods, canned tuna and other staples to make sure senior citizens can supplement their diets with some basic foods each month. The church receives the boxes in cooperation with East Texas Food Bank from Tyler, and Reynolds said she wants to make sure enough of the boxes are distributed in Grapeland to keep the program alive.

The program has more food available to the area and Reynolds hopes she can grow the food distribution beyond just to seniors, but to people of all ages who could use a little boost to their grocery budget.

While enrollment to receive the food boxes is free, you must prove identity with a legal document, be 60 or older, meet the income guidelines and must live in an area served by East Texas Food Bank. East Texas Food Bank is an equal opportunity provider.

Reynolds said the seniors currently enrolled in the program are grateful the much-needed food supplements keep coming through, giving them that “food security” they need to get through the month.

“They’re so thankful,” Reynolds said of the people who receive the boxes. “They tell us, ‘Please don’t stop, we appreciate you so much.’”

While Reynolds can always use extra hands and volunteers, what she needs now is to make sure the word is getting out to seniors in the county who can benefit from the program, and all that available food. Her dream, she said, is to make sure the program keeps growing and expanding, as long as there is need in our area.

For more information about the monthly distribution of the senior food boxes and how to sign up, come out to the next food distribution Thursday, Sept. 5, or contact Reynolds directly, at 936-222-6956.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]