City Debates Gentry Lawsuit at Monday Meeting

By Greg Ritchie

Messenger Reporter

CROCKETT – Crockett City Hall will see two important meetings, back-to-back Monday, Aug. 5, with several crucial topics on the agenda, from a new business seeking to begin operations in the city, to the recent lawsuit filed by Crockett Industrial and Economic Development (CEIDC) Executive Director James Gentry.

CEIDC will hold a make-good meeting beginning at 5 p.m., after the previous meeting was scrapped due to a lack of quorum, after Council Members Darrell Jones, NaTrenia Hicks and Elbert Johnson were absent.

Some of the pending items from the last meeting are on the agenda, including some interesting additions. The CEIDC board, which for the time being is made up of Crockett city council members, will take up the appointment of a secretary/treasurer for the corporation and what is known only as “Project Atticus,” a business proposing to open a facility in the city, rumored to generate 125 jobs over the next five years.

In a surprising development, the council will review the long-postponed status of CEIDC Executive Assistant Carolyn McKnight, who was suspended with pay in January 2023, along with Gentry. While Gentry was recently returned to service, McKnight has not been officially mentioned in a CEIDC meeting, leading some to speculate she might be suffering backlash due to reports she raised a red flag over inconsistencies in the CEIDC policies, procedures and bookkeeping practices. Should McKnight be returned to duty, it is unknown if she would return to her normal duties, have a whistleblower status, or would be immediately removed by Gentry.

The 2024-2025 CEIDC fiscal budget is also up for approval.

Following the CEIDC meeting, Crockett City Council will begin its meeting at 6 p.m., with approval of the matters discussed in the CEIDC meeting, along with discussion about Gentry’s $1 million dollar lawsuit, in a closed session after the meeting opens. The discussion will be held with the City Attorney William Pemberton, although there is no action to be taken Monday, according to meeting agenda.

The council will also discuss the city’s budget and approve the new tax rate for the city.

Greg Ritchie can be reached at [email protected]