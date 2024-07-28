Two Arrested in Palestine After Pursuit with Stolen Vehicle 

Special to The Messenger

ANDERSON COUNTY – On July 26 at approximately 11:29 a.m., Palestine Police Department (PPD) Officer A. Goins conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Fifth Street and W. Oak Street on a vehicle that earlier had been reported stolen out of Anderson County.

Schwab

The driver of the vehicle did not stop and a pursuit was initiated. The vehicle eventually came to a stop near the area of Lelia Street and Oxford Road after striking several vehicles. The driver, later identified as Connor Victor Schwab, 19, of Palestine, fled the area on foot and continued to evade officers after discarding a firearm. The vehicle also had a passenger, identified as Susannah Elaine Toudouze, 19, of Palestine, who remained inside the vehicle and was detained. A user amount of suspected marijuana and paraphernalia were located in the passenger compartment where Toudouze was seated.

Toudouze

Officers then formed a perimeter to search for Schwab. Schwab was finally apprehended at an area near Shady Oaks Street. Officers searched Schwab and located suspected ecstasy on his person. The firearm Schwab discarded was also recovered from the scene and had reported stolen from Anderson County. A small amount of suspected cocaine was located in the backseat area of the vehicle.

Schwab and Toudouze were placed under arrest and transported to Anderson County Jail. Schwab was booked in for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention with Vehicle, Evading Arrest/Detention, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 2 less than 1G<4G, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG 1 Less than 1G, Theft of a Firearm, Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon, and Accident Involving Damage to Vehicle>=$200 X3. Toudouze was booked in for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Possession of Marijuana under two ounces.